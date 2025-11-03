Turkish league football referee scandal sees over hundred officials suspended

Popular Search Terms

Turkey’s Professional Football Disciplinary Board has issued months-long bans to more than a hundred referees and assistant referees after an internal investigation into betting by the Turkish Football Federation.

The decisions were made at the board’s meeting on Friday (October 31) under Article 57 of the country’s disciplinary rules, which deal with gambling offenses.

152 referees suspended in Turkish league football referee scandal

In total, 152 officials from different levels of the game were suspended for periods ranging from eight to twelve months. The board said it looked at how serious each case was when deciding the length of each ban.

Which referees have been named in the Turkish football referee probe?

In the top tier, Egemen Artun and Yunus Dursun received ten month bans, while Mehmet Ali Ozer, Muhammed Selim Ozbek and Seyfettin Alper Yilmaz were each suspended for eight months.

The investigation is still ongoing for Zorbay Kucuk and Melih Kurt, as well as lower tier referee Mertcan Tubay. The board also pointed out that the sanctions issued to Melih Eser and Osman Can Aciklar were approved by a majority vote. The decision includes more than one hundred lower division referees and assistants who received bans of eight, ten or twelve months. Under the disciplinary rules, suspensions longer than 45 days can lead to licence revocation, which means many of the officials could lose their places on the active referees list.

TFF President says punished referees will face further sanctions

In a translated statement, TFF President Ibrahim Ethem Haciosmanoglu said the move is part of a wider effort to protect the integrity of the sport. He said the federation has acted “fairly, transparently and decisively” and that it will not compromise on those principles. He called refereeing “an honorable profession” and warned that anyone who damages that honor “will have no place in Turkish football,” no matter who supports them.

“The reputation of Turkish football is built on the sanctity of labor on the pitch and the unwavering integrity of justice. Any act that betrays these values ​​is not merely a violation of the rules, but a breach of trust.” – Ibrahim Ethem Haciosmanoglu, TFF President

He said the Ethics and Disciplinary Boards are looking into the issue in detail and that anyone whose penalties become final will face whatever sanctions the rules require. He added that the TFF’s fight against both legal and illegal betting will continue without hesitation and that the federation will fully cooperate with investigations by Public Prosecutor’s Offices.

While asking people not to politicize the process, he also called for support for the referees who are following the rules and still running matches, saying, “We stand firmly behind those who do their duty properly.”

Widespread betting activity

The disciplinary moves come after an internal audit the federation announced on October 27. That review found widespread betting activity among licensed referees, even in cases where they only had betting accounts, which is not allowed under FIFA and UEFA integrity rules. According to what was shared at the time, 152 referees were sent to the Professional Football Disciplinary Board for placing bets, including seven from the top tier.

Separate from the sports sanctions, Turkey’s Law No. 6222 sets out criminal penalties for actions that manipulate or interfere with sporting integrity. Prosecutors in Istanbul are also looking into the recent allegations as part of their own inquiries.

The PFDK bans take effect right away under the decision. The inquiries involving Kucuk, Kurt and Tubay are still ongoing. The TFF says league play will continue with officials who were not involved in the case, and it will support prosecutors as they look into whether any criminal issues are present.

Responding to the allegations, Fenerbahçe club president Sadettin Saran said he was pleased with the decision to take action against senior officials. He added: “At Fenerbahçe, we have always spoken about these things. Our position is being proven right. These are grave and shocking matters for Turkish football. It is encouraging that they are coming to light.”

