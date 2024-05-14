7 Tech Gadgets You Need for Remote Work

Working remotely has a ton of benefits, especially when you struggle with productivity in the office. Between last-minute meetings and people tapping you on the shoulder to ask random questions, working in an office can be frustrating.

When you work remotely, you can eliminate all distractions simply by choosing to work in a quiet space where you won’t be disturbed. This leads to higher levels of productivity and also more job satisfaction. However, you can’t get through the day without at least using a handful of tech gadgets.

The Top Tech Gadgets for Remote Work

If you want to make your life easier, here are the top tech tools for remote workers.

1. iPad

There are many ways you can use an iPad as a remote worker. The most obvious is completing your tasks, like sending emails, managing your marketing plan, posting to social media, taking calls on Zoom, and anything else you need to do throughout the day.

iPads are versatile and can even double as desktop computers in some cases. If the hardware is powerful enough, you can connect your iPad to an external monitor and use it with a keyboard and mouse just like you would a desktop or laptop computer. This is an excellent idea if you don’t want to buy another device but need to use a bigger screen once in a while.

Since iPads are on the expensive side, if you get one for work, be sure to protect it with a durable iPad case designed to withstand drops and shocks.

If your employer doesn’t allow you to use your own device for work, they’ll probably supply you with a quality case when they issue you an iPad. If not, you should still get a case because you’ll be responsible for taking care of your tech gadgets.

2. Smartphone

Your smartphone can do just about anything a desktop or laptop computer can do, and possibly even more. For example, you can store all types of files, including images, videos, music, word documents, text files, PDFs, and anything else as long as you have enough storage space. This is convenient if you need to upload media files to a social media account or website.

In addition to being able to make phone calls, join video conference calls, and access all of your business accounts through native apps, you can also use your smartphone as a GPS. If you travel for work and aren’t familiar with the area, you can use a GPS app to find your destination without getting lost. If you happen to drive for a living, you can also find route planning software that will tell you the best way to get to your destination to avoid traffic and accidents.

3. Screen recording app

At some point, you’ve probably tried to use Quicktime to record your screen and found that it doesn’t record audio easily. This is a common issue, and while there are many people who have been able to make this work with a third-party plugin called Soundflower, it doesn’t work for everyone.

Thankfully, there are plenty of applications designed just for capturing video of your screen, including audio. Some are more advanced than others, so you may not need the fanciest or most expensive option.

You can capture a screen recording from any device, including Android and iOS. You just have to make sure you use a compatible screenshot app.

4. Portable external hard drives

Every remote worker needs at least one external hard drive, if not several. It’s crucial to have multiple backups of your files because one isn’t enough. You need redundancy just in case the first backup fails somehow.

There are so many reasons to backup your files on an external drive and not rely on a cloud account. For example, your device might get hit with ransomware and without a backup, you might have to pay the ransom and hope you get your files back. There’s also a possibility that your hard drive might fail or someone could steal your device.

In any case, having a backup of all your files on an external hard drive will make recovery easier. You’ll still need to reinstall apps and reconnect all of your accounts on a new device, but you won’t lose important, irreplaceable files.

Another reason to have portable hard drives is to store large files you don’t want taking up space on your laptop. For example, if you prefer working from a coffee shop during the day but need access to large media files, an external hard drive will connect to your laptop in a few seconds. The best part is that even some 1TB external drives are small and will fit in the palm of your hand. Whether you choose a USB thumb drive or external storage with a solid state hard drive, it can fit in your pocket or your laptop bag easily.

Last, you can easily pass large files to someone else when they’re on a hard drive. This is common for people who work with media, like editors and producers. Sometimes transferring large files via Bluetooth on tech gadgets isn’t fast enough and it’s easier to copy the contents of a drive.

5. Hotspot

Personal hotspots can really come in handy when you need fast internet for your tech gadgets and don’t have access to reliable Wi-Fi. If you have the capability to use your smartphone as a hotspot, you might not need an actual device. However, if you don’t want to use your phone’s data, or if it’s slow, there are high-speed personal hotspots available from most carriers.

A personal hotspot will give you an additional benefit: security. When you use your phone on a free Wi-Fi connection, you’re risking a lot. Other people on the same network can monitor your traffic and snag your login information.

Using a hot spot will give you a secure network that nobody else can use without knowing the password. This is ideal if you work with confidential data and need to sign in to company accounts while you’re working at a coffee shop.

6. Smart speaker

Smart speakers are amazing devices, even though they’re incredibly simple. That’s okay because you don’t need anything fancy to take advantage of their convenience.

When you work from home remotely, you probably listen to music while you work. Having a smart speaker will make it possible to change tracks, start new playlists, and find new music with voice commands. If you have surround sound, you can connect a smart speaker so you never have to pause your work for long to fiddle with a physical device in a docking station or scroll through your phone to start a different playlist. It’s just more convenient.

7. Mind mapping software

Anytime you have a great idea, you’ll want to document it as soon as possible. Sometimes a sticky note or piece of paper isn’t good enough. If you write your thoughts in MS Word, it can be difficult to expand on your thoughts. That’s where mind-mapping software comes into play.

When you use a mind map, you can create small snippets of your thoughts and connect them in such a way that each new idea branches off of a main topic. It’s an excellent way to brainstorm ideas and stay organized at the same time. You can choose to expand on each topic if you like, but your main ideas will be available at a glance.

Use a whiteboard or mind mapping application that allows collaboration for even more benefits. This way, you can create mind maps and brainstorm with the rest of your team.

You can’t have too many tech tools.

Whether it’s a physical gadget, a new device, or the latest software, your work days will be easier with a full toolbox. It’s nice to have options and convenience plays a significant role in streamlining your workflow.

If you’re worried about going overboard, there’s no such thing as too many gadgets. Each item on this list, along with many that have not been mentioned, play an important role in helping you get your work done.

Sometimes it takes a handful of tech gadgets to produce your best possible work, so don’t hold back. Get all the tools you need to be productive and make your work days more enjoyable.