Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta dates tabbed for early September

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s multiplayer beta weekends kick off on Friday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. EDT, Activision announced on Monday.

The first weekend, which runs until Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. EDT, is set aside for those who have pre-ordered the game before then. However, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to get in the first beta without a pre-order. They can access it through the Game Pass library.

An open beta available to everyone kicks off the next weekend, Friday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. EDT, ending the following Monday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. EDT.

The beta is available for all platforms (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X). The beta client is available in those consoles marketplaces, as well as through Xbox Game Pass. For PC, it’s available from Steam, Battle.Net, and the Microsoft Store.

“The Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta gives fans hands-on with the incredible new Omnimovement system and other gameplay innovations across a variety of brand-new Core maps,” Activision said in a statement, “lets them build their own loadouts, access a variety of weapons, equipment and Perks, and drop in across a number of Modes.”

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 launches Oct. 25. It was formally announced May 23; rumor and speculation for months had suggested Treyarch would take the game to the Gulf War era, and a nostalgia-filled live-action trailer confirmed that four days after its announcement:

