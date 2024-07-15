Languagesx
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta dates tabbed for early September

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta dates tabbed for early September

two players dive in opposite directions of each other firing assault weapons in a scene from Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, demonstrating the game's new Omnimovement system

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s multiplayer beta weekends kick off on Friday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. EDT, Activision announced on Monday.

The first weekend, which runs until Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. EDT, is set aside for those who have pre-ordered the game before then. However, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to get in the first beta without a pre-order. They can access it through the Game Pass library.

An open beta available to everyone kicks off the next weekend, Friday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. EDT, ending the following Monday, Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. EDT.

The beta is available for all platforms (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X). The beta client is available in those consoles marketplaces, as well as through Xbox Game Pass. For PC, it’s available from Steam, Battle.Net, and the Microsoft Store.

“The Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta gives fans hands-on with the incredible new Omnimovement system and other gameplay innovations across a variety of brand-new Core maps,” Activision said in a statement, “lets them build their own loadouts, access a variety of weapons, equipment and Perks, and drop in across a number of Modes.”

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 launches Oct. 25. It was formally announced May 23; rumor and speculation for months had suggested Treyarch would take the game to the Gulf War era, and a nostalgia-filled live-action trailer confirmed that four days after its announcement:

Featured image via Activision.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

