Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Omnimovement explained: How does it change the game?

There’s no question that Call of Duty is still one of the most popular franchises in all of gaming with millions of gamers playing one of the titles in its library every year. However, in recent times, there has been a growing number of complaints about the staleness of the gameplay, with some wanting some serious changes to the formula.

With Black Ops 6, there are definitely some tweaks on the horizon, with potentially one of the most important changes to the franchise yet – Omnimovement.

Let’s break down what we know about Black Ops 6’s Omnimovement and how it’ll affect your gameplay.

What is Black Ops 6 Omnimovement?

Omnimovement is definitely more than just a buzzword, it is a complete overhaul of the movement system in Black Ops 6, allowing the player even more ownership on how they control their in-game character.

First off, with Omnimovement, you’ll now be able to sprint in any direction you like. Whether you want to back paddle quickly, do some fast side steps, or simply run in the traditional forward motion, you can do so.

This is the first time that this can be done in a Call of Duty title. The movement system before was a simple sprint forward – you could only walk in the other directions – meaning you’d have to physically move your camera in the direction you want if you need to up the pace a little.

What this also means is that you’ll be able to dive, slide, and enter prone no matter the direction, making for some almost movie-like sequences, allowing you to avoid incoming fire in a variety of ways.

In conjunction with the above, you’ll have access to a full 360 degree range of motion. This allows for some pretty crazy move combos such as the dolphin dive into a 180 turn, getting sight of whatever enemy is behind you, hopefully dodging any bullets coming your way.

While Call of Duty on the whole is a more arcadey-style FPS, Omnimovement does technically make it a little more realistic. This is how people can move in real-life, they aren’t restricted to the bounds of the video game realm, and a system like Omnimovement brings it closer to natural movement.

We’ll know more about how Omnimovement feels when the Black Ops 6 Beta comes around but as of right now, it’s one of the more innovative plays Call of Duty has implemented in some time.