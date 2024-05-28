Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gets a live-action trailer starring 1990s world leaders

Fresh off Monday’s paranoid, nostalgic teaser, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 just got a live-action trailer in the build-up to a full reveal on June 9.

The game looks set to focus on the 1990s, and the trailer features a host of politicians from that era. Again, the trailer features Margaret Thatcher, Saddam Hussein, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, all making intriguing, cryptic statements.

What is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 about?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was announced earlier this month and it will get a special close-up livestream following Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. The sub-series of Activision Blizzard’s mega-hit shooter franchise is no stranger to political intrigue or an alternate take on the geopolitical struggles of wartime gone by.

Each installment features a political milestone in world history with a Call of Duty characteristic tweak in a darker setting. Iconic political figures are used to give the game a sense of realism, even if events present a fictional alternate-universe timeline of political tensions.

Rumors abounded that the game would be set during the Gulf War era of the early 1990s and featured in a November launch slot, like the other Black Ops titles developed by Treyarch.

Raven Software is joining the development of this iteration of the covert series, and there have been whispers of an open-world map. This doesn’t rule out a linear storyline or a series of chapters that have been used as a narrative vehicle in other Call of Duty installments, but it would meet a growing trend in first-person shooter games like Far Cry and Dying Light.

Fans can look forward to more exciting details about the game, which will be revealed immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, 2024, starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

Like its predecessors, the game will be available on various platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Image: Call of Duty.