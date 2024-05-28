Languagesx
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gets a live-action trailer starring 1990s world leaders

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gets a live-action trailer starring 1990s world leaders

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 promo image
tl;dr

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 receives a live-action trailer ahead of its June 9 reveal, hinting at a 1990s focus.
  • The trailer features prominent politicians from the era, suggesting a narrative steeped in political intrigue.
  • Set during the Gulf War era, the game promises a darker, alternate take on geopolitical struggles, possibly with an open-world element.

Fresh off Monday’s paranoid, nostalgic teaser, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 just got a live-action trailer in the build-up to a full reveal on June 9.

The game looks set to focus on the 1990s, and the trailer features a host of politicians from that era. Again, the trailer features Margaret Thatcher, Saddam Hussein, George H.W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, all making intriguing, cryptic statements.

What is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 about?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was announced earlier this month and it will get a special close-up livestream following Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase on June 9. The sub-series of Activision Blizzard’s mega-hit shooter franchise is no stranger to political intrigue or an alternate take on the geopolitical struggles of wartime gone by.

Each installment features a political milestone in world history with a Call of Duty characteristic tweak in a darker setting. Iconic political figures are used to give the game a sense of realism, even if events present a fictional alternate-universe timeline of political tensions.

Rumors abounded that the game would be set during the Gulf War era of the early 1990s and featured in a November launch slot, like the other Black Ops titles developed by Treyarch.

Raven Software is joining the development of this iteration of the covert series, and there have been whispers of an open-world map. This doesn’t rule out a linear storyline or a series of chapters that have been used as a narrative vehicle in other Call of Duty installments, but it would meet a growing trend in first-person shooter games like Far Cry and Dying Light.

Fans can look forward to more exciting details about the game, which will be revealed immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, 2024, starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

Like its predecessors, the game will be available on various platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Image: Call of Duty.

Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 promo image
Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gets a live-action trailer starring 1990s world leaders
Brian-Damien Morgan6 seconds

Fresh off Monday's paranoid, nostalgic teaser, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 just got a live-action trailer in the build-up to a full reveal on June 9. The game looks...

