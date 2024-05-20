Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Call of Duty deleted post-credit scene implies darker ending to a classic trilogy

Call of Duty deleted post-credit scene implies darker ending to a classic trilogy

A commando crouches beside a wall with his rifle at the ready in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III; fire burns in the distance as his comrades patrol for trouble.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III rebooted in 2023. It's the current edition of Activision's long-running hit series.
tl;dr

  • A dataminer says they found a deleted post-credit scene to 2011’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.
  • While the scene doesn’t change the game’s outcome, it does shift the tone of the influential FPS’s narrative
  • Call of Duty’s next edition is expected later in 2024, to be set in the Persian Gulf crisis of the early 1990s.

A Call of Duty modder has purportedly found a post-credits scene to the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that changes the game’s narrative, based on its interpretation.

It’s an unexpected nugget for a trilogy that practically remade the series while also setting a new standard for military first-person shooters. In the game’s single-player campaign, players triumph over the primary bad guy, terrorist Vladimir Makarov, ending with one of the protagonists, Capt. John Price, dropping a cigar as Makarov’s body swings from an improvised hangman’s noose. Price dies from his wounds in the encounter, however.

In the purportedly cut post-credits scene that surfaced over the weekend, an “ominous stranger” appears in the distance, peering down the hallway at both as they die.

The cut sequence suggests a far different, and bigger, metaphorical ending to the series — basically that the “shadowman” represents Death, who comes to take Price as Price has taken Makarov.

Here’s the clip.

Developer Infinity Ward probably peeled back from this kind of a finale in order to leave open the possibility of Price returning later in the series, or at least not ending the storyline altogether.

And the landmark Modern Warfare series was indeed rebooted with 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, continuing to present day’s Modern Warfare 3.

When is the next Call of Duty coming out?

Call of Duty’s next installment is not confirmed but considering the rotation of studios that develop the game, Treyarch is believed to be working on an adventure set during the early 1990s offensive the United States launched into the Persian Gulf region.

This game would fit into the throwback “Black Ops” timeline Treyarch established with 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War and continued with 2010’s original Call of Duty: Black Ops.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

A commando crouches beside a wall with his rifle at the ready in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III; fire burns in the distance as his comrades patrol for trouble.
Call of Duty deleted post-credit scene implies darker ending to a classic trilogy
Owen Good
The Xbox logo with a hidden console
Rumor says new Xbox hardware is coming in 2026
Jacob Woodward
Title art for NeoSprint, the arcade racing game from Atari and publisher, Headless Chicken, released on June 27, 2024.
Atari confirms release date and details for arcade racer NeoSprint
Graeme Hanna
The updated MultiVersus roster for its new launch
MultiVersus adds The Matrix and Friday the 13th villains to roster for May 28 release
Jacob Woodward
title card for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate showing Super Mario, Link, Donkey Kong, Pac-Man, and all the other characters in its huge lineup
Smash Bros. creator doesn’t want to waste one second of your time
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A commando crouches beside a wall with his rifle at the ready in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III; fire burns in the distance as his comrades patrol for trouble.
Gaming

Call of Duty deleted post-credit scene implies darker ending to a classic trilogy
Owen Good4 hours

A Call of Duty modder has purportedly found a post-credits scene to the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 that changes the game’s narrative, based on its interpretation. It’s...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.