Ethereum co-founder urges broader political perspective in crypto

Ethereum co-founder urges broader political perspective in crypto

A split image showing a crypto trading platform on one side and a political debate stage on the other
tl;dr

  • Vitalik Buterin advises against supporting politicians solely based on their pro-crypto stance, warning it may conflict with crypto's core values.
  • He highlights the risk of politicians gaining support by superficially endorsing crypto while potentially harming the broader ecosystem.
  • Mark Cuban, in contrast, believes crypto policy could influence the U.S. presidential election, especially among younger and independent voters.

Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s (ETH) co-founder, has cautioned against basing political allegiances solely on a candidate’s stance on cryptocurrency.

In a recent blog post, Buterin expressed concern over the growing trend in the crypto community to support politicians primarily based on their crypto-friendly policies. He wrote:

I argue that making decisions [on who to vote based on the candidate’s position towards crypto]  carries a high risk of going against the values that brought you into the crypto space in the first place.

Vitalik Buterin noted that recent legislative efforts, such as the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21) in the United States and the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation (MiCA) in the European Union, have spurred increased political engagement within the crypto sphere. However, he argues that this approach may contradict the fundamental values of the crypto movement.

Look beyond crypto in politics

Vitalik Buterin warns that supporting politicians solely for their pro-crypto stance could create a situation where candidates only need to claim support for crypto to gain backing, regardless of their other policies. Buterin suggests this oversimplification might lead to supporting politicians who, while nominally pro-crypto, could actually hinder the broader crypto ecosystem through other legislative actions:

All that politicians have to do is make sure it’s easy for you to trade coins.

Contrasting with Buterin’s perspective, billionaire Mark Cuban has expressed a different view. Cuban believes that crypto policy could be a decisive factor in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. He has suggested that President Joe Biden’s stance on crypto might even cost him re-election.

Cuban emphasized the importance of crypto to younger and independent voters, stating, “Crypto voters will be heard this election.” He also asserted that Biden needs to choose between supporting SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s approach to crypto regulation or appealing to crypto-friendly voters.

 

Radek Zielinski
Tech Journalist

Radek Zielinski is an experienced technology and financial journalist with a passion for cybersecurity and futurology.

