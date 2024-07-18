Ethereum co-founder urges broader political perspective in crypto

Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s (ETH) co-founder, has cautioned against basing political allegiances solely on a candidate’s stance on cryptocurrency.

In a recent blog post, Buterin expressed concern over the growing trend in the crypto community to support politicians primarily based on their crypto-friendly policies. He wrote:

I argue that making decisions [on who to vote based on the candidate’s position towards crypto] carries a high risk of going against the values that brought you into the crypto space in the first place.

Vitalik Buterin noted that recent legislative efforts, such as the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21) in the United States and the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation (MiCA) in the European Union, have spurred increased political engagement within the crypto sphere. However, he argues that this approach may contradict the fundamental values of the crypto movement.

Look beyond crypto in politics

Vitalik Buterin warns that supporting politicians solely for their pro-crypto stance could create a situation where candidates only need to claim support for crypto to gain backing, regardless of their other policies. Buterin suggests this oversimplification might lead to supporting politicians who, while nominally pro-crypto, could actually hinder the broader crypto ecosystem through other legislative actions:

All that politicians have to do is make sure it’s easy for you to trade coins.

Contrasting with Buterin’s perspective, billionaire Mark Cuban has expressed a different view. Cuban believes that crypto policy could be a decisive factor in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. He has suggested that President Joe Biden’s stance on crypto might even cost him re-election.

Do you really think he understands anything about crypto? Beyond saying he made money selling NFTs? Neither of them does. And I have said many times that Biden has to choose between Gensler or crypto voters or it could cost him the Whitehouse — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 9, 2024

Cuban emphasized the importance of crypto to younger and independent voters, stating, “Crypto voters will be heard this election.” He also asserted that Biden needs to choose between supporting SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s approach to crypto regulation or appealing to crypto-friendly voters.