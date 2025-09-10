Home South Korea repatriates casino crime suspects in $3.8B crackdown

South Korean authorities have released a statement marking the repatriation of suspected ringleaders in a 5.3 trillion KRW ($3.8 billion) illegal casino site case.

The National Police Agency revealed that forty-nine suspects had been flown back to South Korea to face investigative proceedings in several ongoing legal cases.

Forty-five of the suspects were notable figures of Interpol Red Notices, and in total, 154 domestic warrants had been issued against these individuals.

Casino case masterminds involved in apprehensions

The cases spanned the spectrum of the police force’s investigations, including cybercrime, fraud, organized criminal gambling activity, and tax evasion.

“This repatriation sends a clear message that the Philippines will no longer be a safe haven for fugitives, and that criminals who flee abroad will face justice.” – Lee Sang-hwa, South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines

Eleven members were apprehended in relation to one gambling site that had been in operation from 2018, taking in a reported 5.3 trillion KRW ($3.8 billion).

The statement from the South Korean police said “fugitives collectively defrauded 1,322 victims, causing damages of about 60.5 billion KRW ($43 million). Additionally, gambling websites operated by some of the repatriated suspects had a transaction volume of approximately 107 trillion KRW ($77.2 billion).

South Korea repatriates casino crime suspects

The operation to bring these alleged wrongdoers back came from the Office of International Cooperation Bureau, part of South Korea’s National Police Agency.

The international arm of the police force worked alongside the Incheon International Airport Police, Incheon Immigration Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, and the Seoul Regional Aviation Administration, to name a few of the bodies that collectively contributed to the repatriation efforts.

https://twitter.com/newsvop/status/1963143232675828066/

South Korean Ambassador Lee Sang-hwa added, “As strategic partners, Korea and the Philippines have achieved an important turning point. This repatriation sends a clear message that the Philippines will no longer be a safe haven for fugitives, and that criminals who flee abroad will face justice.”

One of the individuals apprehended had evaded custody for more than sixteen years, with the rest of the fugitives having a three-year average amount spent in hiding from the National Police Agency.

This repatriation attempt by both nations marks the most significant simultaneous return of fugitives from a single country to face ongoing investigative operations.

Ambassador Lee concluded that the concert of international effort “greatly contributes to the safety of both nations’ citizens. Through the close cooperation of the Embassy, the Philippine Bureau of Immigration, and the Korean National Police Agency, we have further strengthened the framework of bilateral collaboration.”

