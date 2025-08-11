Home Sheriff seeks help identifying Little Creek Casino armed robbery suspect

Sheriff seeks help identifying Little Creek Casino armed robbery suspect

Sheriff seeks help identifying Little Creek Casino armed robbery suspect. Three surveillance images of an armed robbery suspect at Little Creek Casino. The man is wearing a light gray Nike baseball cap, dark sunglasses, a dark or gray flannel shirt buttoned to the neck, and dark pants. In one image, he appears to be walking; in another, he faces the camera; and in the third, he is seen from above at a counter holding a silver handgun in his right hand, wearing a clear plastic glove.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to track down a suspect in an armed robbery at Little Creek Casino in Kamilche, Washington.

“On 8/9/2025 at about 11:24 AM, a suspect entered the casino’s supervisor station, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. When told there was no money in the till, he fled on foot,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook. “Patrol and K-9 units searched the area but were unable to locate him. He was last seen running toward Highway 101, then onto the overpass and out of sight.”

The sheriff’s office says the suspect may be a Hispanic man in his 20s to early 30s. He’s around 5’7” with a smaller build. At the time, he was wearing a gray or dark flannel shirt buttoned all the way to the top, dark gray pants, dark “Romeo” boots, a light gray hat with a white Nike logo, and sunglasses.

The statement added: “He had a clear plastic glove on his right hand and was armed with a pistol.”

Little Creek Casino armed suspect could be tied to another theft

On social media, one commenter on the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page speculated that the man seen in the Little Creek surveillance video might be the same person who robbed the Silver Reef Casino in Whatcom County about a week earlier. “Looks similar to the guy at Silver Reef Casino a week ago, but with a shave,” the post read.

The Silver Reef incident happened on the morning of August 3. A man walked into the Lummi Nation–owned casino, went up to the cage, and demanded money. The Lummi Nation Police Department hasn’t said whether he got away with any cash or if he showed a gun. Surveillance images from that case show a man with a similar build, but his arms were bare and appeared to have tattoos.

Some people have also speculated that the Little Creek suspect could be the same person who recently stole the “jaws of life” from the Riverside Fire Authority in Centralia. The hydraulic rescue tools are what emergency crews use to free people trapped in vehicles or rubble.

The tribal casino, located northwest of Olympia near Olympic National Park, has 750 slot machines and 28 table games to an IGT PlaySports Sportsbook, a 200-room hotel, an RV park, six restaurants and bars, an event center, the Seven Inlets Spa, and the Salish Cliffs Golf Club.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

Featured image: Mason County Sheriff’s Office

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

California tribal casinos defeated in first ruling over cardroom games
California tribal casinos defeated in first ruling over cardroom games
Graeme Hanna
Colorful outdoor amusement park in Genting Highlands, Malaysia, featuring roller coasters, water rides, a central lake with paddle boats, and vibrant buildings under a bright blue sky. Genting Highlands casino chips theft suspect 'on the run'
Genting Highlands casino chips theft suspect ‘on the run’
Graeme Hanna
Outside of the Lilac Club Casino sign. New Hampshire casino launches 'Beat the Champ' tournament weekend
New Hampshire casino launches ‘Beat the Champ’ tournament weekend
Sophie Atkinson
Wynn Resorts hotel and casino in Las Vegas, with fountains in front of the building.
Wynn Resorts sees net income drop in Q2, but revenue increases
Sophie Atkinson
Vanessa Motta, the New Orleans attorney, is accused of violating her gambling related parole
Hollywood stuntwoman-turned-attorney accused of parole breach in $836K gambling spree
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

PointsBet promotional logo / PointsBet directors have unanimously recommended that company shareholders accept the ‘best and final’ MIXI Australia takeover offer, while rival bidder Betr Entertainment has launched a fresh regulatory challenge.
Gambling

PointsBet directors approve 'final' MIXI offer, but Betr launches regulatory challenge
Graeme Hanna8 hours

PointsBet directors have unanimously recommended that company shareholders accept the ‘best and final’ MIXI Australia takeover offer, while rival bidder Betr Entertainment has launched a fresh regulatory challenge. MIXI confirmed...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.