Sheriff seeks help identifying Little Creek Casino armed robbery suspect

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to track down a suspect in an armed robbery at Little Creek Casino in Kamilche, Washington.

“On 8/9/2025 at about 11:24 AM, a suspect entered the casino’s supervisor station, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. When told there was no money in the till, he fled on foot,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook. “Patrol and K-9 units searched the area but were unable to locate him. He was last seen running toward Highway 101, then onto the overpass and out of sight.”

The sheriff’s office says the suspect may be a Hispanic man in his 20s to early 30s. He’s around 5’7” with a smaller build. At the time, he was wearing a gray or dark flannel shirt buttoned all the way to the top, dark gray pants, dark “Romeo” boots, a light gray hat with a white Nike logo, and sunglasses.

The statement added: “He had a clear plastic glove on his right hand and was armed with a pistol.”

Little Creek Casino armed suspect could be tied to another theft

On social media, one commenter on the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page speculated that the man seen in the Little Creek surveillance video might be the same person who robbed the Silver Reef Casino in Whatcom County about a week earlier. “Looks similar to the guy at Silver Reef Casino a week ago, but with a shave,” the post read.

The Silver Reef incident happened on the morning of August 3. A man walked into the Lummi Nation–owned casino, went up to the cage, and demanded money. The Lummi Nation Police Department hasn’t said whether he got away with any cash or if he showed a gun. Surveillance images from that case show a man with a similar build, but his arms were bare and appeared to have tattoos.

Some people have also speculated that the Little Creek suspect could be the same person who recently stole the “jaws of life” from the Riverside Fire Authority in Centralia. The hydraulic rescue tools are what emergency crews use to free people trapped in vehicles or rubble.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

Featured image: Mason County Sheriff’s Office