Pennsylvania hits casino with $30,000 fine after letting teenager gamble

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board wants to hear public opinion on casino license renewal. Cityscape image of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has issued a press release detailing the banning of patrons and fines against establishments for infractions of gambling laws. It comes as part of the results of the PGCB’s monthly meetings, with the next one scheduled for 10 AM, October 23, 2025.

The operator of Forge Casino Resort in Pennsylvania has been slapped with a $30,000 fine. It was raised to the Board by the Office of Enforcement Counsel, and the PGCB approved a consent agreement, as it was found that the casino allowed a 13-year-old to gamble on the floor.

Obviously, gambling is something for ages 21 and over, and it’s unexplained how the teenager managed to gain access. This wasn’t a quick mistake either, as the PGCB reports that they were on the floor for “more than six hours” gambling on slot machines.

16 more individuals restricted from gambling in Pennsylvania

However, despite the showstopper, the PGCB has announced that it is restricting certain locals from gambling in a variety of ways. First, 12 individuals have now been placed on “Involuntary Exclusion Lists”. Not only does this prevent them from entering a casino or using another physical location to gamble, but it also prevents them from legally gambling online if the PGCB regulates it in the state.

The press release points out that the Involuntary Exclusion List now contains 1,422 different people. A weaker version of the list is the Involuntary Casino Exclusion list. This stops people from using physical establishments after they were found to be in the wrong. In this case, that includes a “female patron” who left a three and a nine-year-old in the car while she gambled on slot machines.

Another two casino patrons, male and female, were also placed on the list after they had been found to leave two eight-year-olds for 29 minutes while they gambled on sports.

Then, finally, two more were added to another list, the Involuntary Interactive Gaming Exclusion list, which was enacted due to “fraudulent actions” when gambling online.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons

Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Japan passes law to ban online casinos and tackle gambling addiction. Cityscape of Tokyo.
Gambling

New anti-gambling laws come into effect in Japan
Joel Loynds39 minutes

Today, Thursday, September 25, Japan launches its revised gambling laws. The overhauled gambling addiction prevention will prevent online casinos from launching, as well as banning the posting of advertisements across...

