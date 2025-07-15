Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board wants to hear public opinion on casino license renewal

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is planning a hearing to hear from the public on the renewal of a casino license for Stadium Casino.

The hearing, scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, will be a space for members of the public to comment on the renewal of the Category 2 Slot Machine Operator License for Stadium Casino, the operator of Live! Casino Philadelphia.

Those who want to offer an opinion, whether that’s local citizens, public officials, or community groups, can do so by speaking in person or submitting written testimony. Anyone attending in person is advised to arrive early and bring official identification, as required to enter the state office building. You’ll also need to register via the board’s website by Monday, August 11.

Set to take place at the Philadelphia State Office Building at 801 Market Street, a breakdown of all government officials, community groups, and individuals who have registered to speak at this hearing will be posted on the board’s website during the week prior to the hearing.

All casino licenses are due for periodic renewal in Pennsylvania, with the application requiring an update of all relevant information since the last renewal. This includes a part of the process for a public input hearing.

Why does a public hearing need to be held in Pennsylvania?

Such hearings are standard practice in Pennsylvania, the Director of the Board’s Office of Hearings and Appeals must hear documentary evidence and testimony to build up a record that the board will use in its licensing decision. The hearing record, along with a report from the Director of Hearings and Appeals, will be transmitted to the board for review.

Following on from this, a separate public hearing in Harrisburg at a later date will provide an opportunity for representatives of the casino licensee to present evidence and oral arguments. At that time, board members may also ask follow-up questions based on anything raised at either hearing.

The onus is on the applicant to demonstrate their eligibility for a gaming license. They must prove the brand’s good character, honesty and integrity, legal compliance, tax revenue generated, jobs created, and involvement in the surrounding communities, among other factors.

Based on all of this input, the board will then decide whether the license should be renewed for a further five-year period.

