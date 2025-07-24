Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board imposes $70k fines on popular operators

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has dished out significant fines totaling $70,000 against two operators for violations related to employee licensing and underage gambling.

The larger of the two penalties was handed to Betfair Interactive US LLC, which is operating as FanDuel, and received a $40,000 fine for failing to properly license several of its staff members, as required by state gaming regulations.

Sugarhouse HSP Gaming LP, the company running Rivers Philadelphia Casino, was also fined a similar amount of $30,000 after it was discovered that on two separate occasions, individuals younger than the legal gambling age of 21 had been allowed to enter the gaming floor and place wagers.

In addition to these financial penalties, the PGCB went a few steps further by placing several individuals on various involuntary exclusion lists. These lists specifically prevent those people from participating in gambling activities at Pennsylvania casinos, regulated online betting platforms, or even at Video Gaming Terminal (VGT) sites statewide.

Among those newly banned was a woman who left two minors aged eight and nine unattended for nearly eight hours in a hotel room at Hollywood Casino at the Meadows while she gambled. This particular incident certainly showcased the dangers posed by irresponsible behavior regarding minors at gambling venues.

To counteract such instances, the Board previously launched a public awareness campaign titled “Don’t Gamble with Kids” but on this occasion, it doesn’t look like it’s been enough of a deterrent.

A couple of the aforementioned individuals were placed on the state’s Interactive Gaming Exclusion list for engaging in fraudulent activities related to online gambling platforms but no more specifics have been released in regards to this.

Currently, a whopping 1,411 people are listed on the Board’s involuntary exclusion registries. This does show the PGCB’s commitment to maintaining integrity and safety within Pennsylvania’s gaming industry but is somewhat alarming.

With gambling in the state only on the rise, it’s likely that the Board will need to be on its toes when tackling illegal activities in the industry. One thing is for sure though is the number of people on the various Involuntary Exclusion Lists is only going to increase.