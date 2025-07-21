Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Pennsylvania reports massive $6.4 billion gambling revenue

Pennsylvania reports massive $6.4 billion gambling revenue

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board wants to hear public opinion on casino license renewal. Cityscape image of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has reported a significant jump in gambling revenue for the fiscal year. The new $6.4 billion figure is a massive leap over last year’s $5.9 billion in the 2023/2024 fiscal year, increasing by around 8% year on year.

Pennsylvania’s gambling earnings have grown almost every year since 2012, with only minor dips. Since the legalization and introduction of other gambling, like sports wagering and fantasy sports, revenue has risen steadily since 2019.

A significant reason for the leap in revenue is in 2020, where iGaming revenue was being tallied. First records put it at $240,894,852. It now sits at $2,477,083,825. Combined with booming sportsbooks, it looks like the only way is up for Pennsylvania.

However, earnings for what the report calls Retail Table Games, or brick and mortar, are actually down 3%. As online gambling becomes far more prevalent and far easier to access, especially with younger generations, brick and mortar casinos like the Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino (-16.98%) and Hollywood Casino at the Meadows (-22.18%), the top two drops reported, will potentially continue to struggle.

Slot machines saw an overall 0.08% rise, with a number of locations reporting a reduction in revenue.

Revenue is up, but Pennsylvania brick and mortar is down

Unsurprisingly, sports wagering revenue in the physical locations is way down. As DraftKings and FanDuel, among other apps, take over the sportsbook world, many physical locations will continue to see a drop in revenue.

Of the 19 locations reported, excluding Parx Malvern, which was listed as “N/A”, 11 reported a drop in revenue. Some saw drops as high as 87.69%. However, one store, Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, saw a 261.51% increase in revenue.

However, sports fantasy contests saw almost universal dips. Only two companies saw a rise of 6.2% (DataForce) and 45.48% (UnderDog Sports), while everyone else, including DraftKings and FanDuel, saw drops. Overall, the entire sector saw a drop of 0.66%. Jock MKT was reported, but has since closed, and a new brand, Splash Sports, is now the operator, explaining the -100% drop.

The gambling world is changing constantly, and figures shown from the Pennsylvania gambling revenue report prove that while revenue is definitely up, a major shift is happening.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

Adin Ross video of Stake “scamming” $20K is one big misunderstanding
Joel Loynds
UK government shifts money laundering risk to medium
Joel Loynds
Artist drawing of an outdoor bar outside of a grey building.
Crown Perth, home to 24-hour casino, will undergo major investment
Sophie Atkinson
Birmingham police bust underground gambling ring
Joel Loynds
Red background with British Horse Racing [BHA] logo in the center top, followed by the hashtag #AxeTheRacingTax underneath. British Horseracing Authority calls on Government to 'axe the tax'
British Horseracing Authority calls on Government to ‘axe the tax’
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

Adin Ross video of Stake "scamming" $20K is one big misunderstanding
Joel Loynds3 hours

Adin Ross, a popular streamer on the Stake-backed Kick platform, and sponsored by Stake themselves, is gaining some attention online after he claims he's been scammed out of $20,000 by...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.