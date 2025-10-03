Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Parx Casino murder suspect cleared of almost all charges

Parx Casino murder suspect cleared of almost all charges

Parx Casino

The man accused of murdering a Parx Casino winner in New Jersey has been cleared of murder charges following a three-week trial.

A Middlesex County jury has cleared 31-year-old Jekai Reid-John of all charges but conspiracy to commit armed robbery, in a three-week trial that ended on September 26. Reid-John was accused of murdering a Parx Casino winner, after allegedly following the victim home early in the morning on October 26, 2021.

The jury found that the prosecutors couldn’t conclusively prove he did it, with the prosecution relying on casino footage, toll records, and circumstantial evidence. The defense highlighted that there was no gun match to Reid-John’s weapon and no direct forensic evidence.

The Parx Casino murder

The victim, Sree Aravapalli, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in his Plainsboro home in New Jersey at around 3:30 AM. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 5:24 AM. Prior to the shooting, Aravapalli had won around $10,000 at Parx Casino, with prosecutors alleging that Reid-John and another suspect, Devon Melchor, targeted him as a result.

Surveillance footage showed two men watching Aravapalli throughout the night, with a debit card transaction linking one of the men to Reid-John. Toll data showed that a white BMW later connected to Reid-John went the same route as Aravapalli’s car. A search of Reid-John’s house revealed a loaded 9mm handgun that the defense would later argue didn’t match casings found at the crime scene. No forensic evidence, like fingerprints or DNA, was found at the scene.

Melchor pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree armed robbery and one count of second-degree conspiracy to commit armed robbery and is awaiting sentencing. Reid-John was charged with murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, burglary, multiple weapons offenses, and witness tampering.

The trial that concluded in September was his second trial, after a May 2025 proceeding ended in a hung jury. The conspiracy charge still attached to Reid-John will be addressed in court on October 10.

Violence connected to gambling is not a new phenomenon, with similar cases taking place in the Hollywood Hills and Nevada.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

AFL Grand Final
Australian government under fire for delays to gambling ads ban reform
Rachael Davies
IL Villagio Senior Entertainment Center in Lady Lake
Florida illegal gambling ring leader asks for the return of six-figures in cash and gold bar
Rachael Davies
UK MP pushes for gambling products levy to raise funds to address child poverty
Rachael Davies
Arcadia police raided a mansion to find an illegal casino, drug activity, and 15 young children
Rachael Davies
A hooded figure in a server room looks on a file
Boyd Gaming lawsuits pile up in the wake of data breach
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AFL Grand Final
Gambling

Australian government under fire for delays to gambling ads ban reform
Rachael Davies1 hour

The Australian government is facing criticism for not tackling gambling ads fast enough, with fears of young people being exposed to harmful messaging. Former Tabcorp and ASX chief Elmer Funke...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software