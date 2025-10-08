NYSE owner Intercontinental Exchange invests $2B in Polymarket to expand global data reach

Technology and data giant Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Intercontinental Exchange) has invested $2 billion in Polymarket. The shares purchased in the predictions platform (at pre-investment) reflect a reported $8 billion in projected value.

The deal also marks Intercontinental Exchange as the official global distributor of Polymarket’s event-driven data and provider of market outlook projections.

Intercontinental Exchange operates some of the biggest trading floors in the world, including the New York Stock Exchange. The Fortune 500 company is known to most Americans as a market leader in housing data, making it a key player in the agreement of loans, mortgages, and closing transactions.

The deal between the two parties will not impact the earnings sheet of Intercontinental Exchange or the company’s 2025 financial results, according to a recent release from the data provider.

“Our investment blends ICE (International Exchange), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1792, with a forward-thinking, revolutionary company pioneering change within the Decentralized Finance space,” said Jeffrey C. Sprecher, Intercontinental Exchange CEO and chair.

The new venture will be discussed as part of their third-quarter earnings call scheduled for October 30, and will also map the strategy behind the Polymarket deal.

Shayne Coplan, Founder and CEO of Polymarket, claimed the deal will lean on the financial infrastructure that Intercontinental Exchange has established across the global financial sector.

He stated that by using the company’s “institutional scale and credibility with Polymarket’s consumer savvy, we will be able to deliver world-class products for the modern investor.

“Realizing the potential of new technologies, such as tokenization, will require collaboration between established market leaders and next-generation innovators. We couldn’t be more excited to build together.”

Polymarket to launch with legalized sports betting

The predictions provider has had a storied 2025, which we have covered in great detail, and the latest installment of the company’s launch tactics involves the use of registered sports data providers.

Earlier this year, Polymarket acquired, via a $112 million deal, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-licensed derivatives exchange, QCX LLC, and its clearinghouse, QC Clearing LLC (QCEX).

QCEX has now listed several regulatory statements, including the agreement that SportsData will be the official sporting partner for data linked to event markets, and these are set to launch in early October 2025.

This push to be involved in deeper sporting lines and the mixture of the financial market and stock projections mark a seminal part of Polymarket’s lifecycle, given that the company was under immense pressure at the start of 2025.

It seems to be on the right track with deals involving financial heavyweights like Sprecher, who added, “There are opportunities across markets which ICE (Intercontinental Exchange) together with Polymarket can uniquely serve and we are excited about where this investment can take us.”

