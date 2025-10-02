Popular Search Terms

Polymarket aims to launch with legalized sports betting

Polymarket, the predictions market operator, has obtained certifications through its partner companies to facilitate legalized sports betting upon launch.

Since the company has been given the green light to offer its betting services in North America, there has been a quicksilver push to make these available for the fall sporting action.

Polymarket gains approval to operate sports betting on launch

As we reported, Polymarket acquired, as part of a $112 million deal, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission-licensed derivatives exchange, QCX LLC, and its clearinghouse, QC Clearing LLC, collectively known as “QCEX”.

This key piece of business enabled Polymarket to establish a foothold and continue operating in North America. This was backed with a razor-thin approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

At that time, Shayne Coplan, founder and CEO of Polymarket, said, “Polymarket is the largest prediction market globally and has become synonymous with understanding the probability of current events.”

He then posted on social media about Polymarket’s approval to operate in North America and the homecoming that has split state and federal regulators for more than a year.

Polymarket updates timelines to offer sports betting

Now, as part of official notices posted on QCEX’s website, the provider has a possible lunch date to offer betting lines.

The regulatory statements on the CFTC-cleared company’s site state that there was a time-barred date of 7 October 2025, after which Polymarket could begin offering event lines, but this has now been changed to 2 October 2025.

Another interesting point is the regulatory filing stating that the data Polymarket will use for its sports lines is officially coming from SportsData.

Digging slightly deeper, the data provider published an article in August that supported the rise in prediction markets with a statement, “Niche today doesn’t mean niche forever.”

Saying, “Kalshi, Polymarket, and Sporttrade are building more compliant, user-friendly versions of what once started as outsider projects. But let’s not forget: this isn’t a brand-new trend. It’s a matured one finally getting its due.”

Featured image: Polymarket.

Jacob Woodward
Deputy Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019.

