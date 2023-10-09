Nostalgia with AI-generated ’90s Photos

An emerging trend on social media platforms involves AI-generated images that depict users’ high school yearbook photos as if they took place in the 1990s. The images portray various high school group styles, such as the popular kid, athletic kid, intelligent kid, and grunge kid. These AI-generated photos have become a source of nostalgia for those who grew up in the 90s and a fun and engaging way for younger users to envision themselves in the past era. Discussions surrounding the accuracy and attention to detail in the images have prompted many users to share their actual 90s yearbook photos, comparing them to their AI-generated counterparts.

To participate in this trend, users must use a separate AI service to create the images, save them, and either share them on social media or keep them private. The following step-by-step instructions will help you participate in the AI-driven ’90s yearbook trend currently dominating social media feeds. First, you’ll want to select an AI service such as DALL-E or DeepArt.io that specializes in generating artistic images and uploading your favorite selfie or portrait. Next, choose a 1990s-inspired style or filter, and wait for the AI to transform your photo into a retro masterpiece. Proudly share your throwback yearbook photo with friends and followers, or enjoy the nostalgia privately.

Step 1: Installing the EPIK App and Unlocking the AI Feature

Step 2: Initiating the AI Yearbook Process

Step 3: Customizing Your Appearance

Step 4: Selecting a Pricing Option

Step 5: Downloading, Saving, and Customizing Your Images

Step 6: Enhancing Your Images with Filters and Overlays

Step 7: Exporting and Sharing Your AI-generated ’90s Yearbook Photos

Ensuring Success and Addressing Concerns with the EPIK App

If the generated images are unsatisfactory, users must submit new selfies, pay again, and redo the process. Additionally, it is highly recommended that users follow the guidelines for taking high-quality selfies, which will significantly increase the chances of generating satisfactory images. Users can avoid the inconvenience of multiple iterations and added costs by investing a little more time and effort in capturing the perfect selfie.

Be aware of possible data privacy concerns regarding the EPIK app, as mentioned by NBC. Moreover, it is essential to remain informed and vigilant about how the app manages user data and what security measures are in place to protect private information. Ensure you regularly update the app and follow best practices for safeguarding your privacy while using online platforms.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Gustavo Fring; Pexels; Thank you!