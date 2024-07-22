Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home New Star Wars Outlaws gameplay footage revealed, and fans aren’t impressed

New Star Wars Outlaws gameplay footage revealed, and fans aren’t impressed

A screenshot from the gameplay video shows Kay Vass on her Speeder bike on Tatooine
TL:DR

  • Ubisoft confirmed Star Wars Outlaws will release on August 30, despite mixed reactions to a ten-minute gameplay video.
  • The gameplay footage revealed by IGN was criticized for poor graphics and gameplay, even after quality warnings.
  • Ubisoft's CFO assured that the game has gone gold and promised high-quality content showcasing the game's open world.

Ubisoft is gearing up for the release of Star Wars Outlaws and recently released a ten-minute gameplay video. However, responses to the video were mixed at best. Despite this, Ubisoft has confirmed that there will be no Star Wars Outlaws delay and the game will release on August 30 as planned.

The footage, revealed by IGN, shows protagonist Kay Vass making her way through a mission in the game. Making her way through a dead Sarlacc to get a pristine Sarlacc tooth, Kay is ambushed and her prize stolen. She chases after the thief and retrieves the tooth she needs to pay the Jawas to install a turret on her ship.

The reaction across several different platforms has been critical of both the graphics and the gameplay. The negative sentiment about the graphics has been so bad that IGN has pinned a comment on YouTube advising views to ensure the video is playing in high quality rather than defaulting to 420p.

However, even after issuing this warning, people remain largely unimpressed. “My video settings say ‘quality,’ so it must be something else…”  said one skeptical viewer. “So we’re gonna ignore the frame drops and San Andreas-like explosions?” queries another. Another user cut straight to the point: “Looks like an alpha version that needs at least a year to be polished.”

As well as the graphics, people are skeptical about the gameplay itself. “Very wrong for them to showcase a fetch quest,” said one user. One on a Reddit thread discussing the video said “That was holy.. painstakingly awful, the sequence of events. meme quality.” Another user was concerned about what this choice of preview says about the rest of the game, “This looks so dull. Can’t believe this is the 10 minutes they chose to market their game…how boring and slow is the rest of it??”

Will there be a Star Wars Outlaws delay? Ubisoft responds to the criticism

The backlash was so bad it made it to Ubisoft via a Bank of America analyst, who raised the issue during a conference Q&A call. The analyst asked if the response would trigger the studio to delay the release of the game, but chief financial officer Frederick Duguet had a firm response: “The game has gone gold, so the date is well confirmed for August 30.”

He added, “We’ll shortly be seeing more content of very high quality and multiple hours that will really show the depths of the open world that is a key element of the promise to enjoy the exploration of the galaxy with multiple planets, so that should bode well for the game in terms of high-quality delivery.”

The CEO, Yves Guillemot, also chimed in: “As we’ve said also for Star Wars, the level of quality of the world and the experience is really very high. We are really leveraging our engine, and I think people will love it.”

Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

A screenshot from the gameplay video shows Kay Vass on her Speeder bike on Tatooine
New Star Wars Outlaws gameplay footage revealed, and fans aren’t impressed
Ali Rees
Geralt from the witcher 3 is framed on a snowy background, he is drawing a sword
Modder restores Reputation system to The Witcher 3
Ali Rees
Mechwarrior 5 motion rig
Meet the guy who built a motion simulator to play Mechwarrior 5 in VR so he could feel every little stomp
Paul McNally
Flight Simulator Flight deck
Microsoft Flight Simulator Summer Sale – here are some of the best-rated add-ons to buy
Paul McNally
key art for little nightmares 3 featuring protagonists low and alone
Little Nightmares 3 – everything we know so far
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A screenshot from the gameplay video shows Kay Vass on her Speeder bike on Tatooine
Gaming

New Star Wars Outlaws gameplay footage revealed, and fans aren't impressed
Ali Rees25 seconds

Ubisoft is gearing up for the release of Star Wars Outlaws and recently released a ten-minute gameplay video. However, responses to the video were mixed at best. Despite this, Ubisoft...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.