Home Nevada tops US casino rankings 2025

Nevada tops US casino rankings 2025

Nevada tops US casino rankings 2025.BetMGM logo next to four playing cards showing aces of diamonds, clubs, hearts, and spades on a black background.

A recent study revealed that Nevada ranks first in the United States for providing the best casino environments in 2025.

In a first-of-its-kind research by BetMGM Casino, the entertainment giant has compiled the best in show for entertainment value from a host of consumer experience and feedback.

Nevada tops the BetMGM Casino 2025 rankings

BetMGM built the report with inspiration from the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) State of the States report released May 13, 2025. The report from the AGA showed year-on-year increases for four consecutive years and looked into certain socio-economic factors.

We covered the spike in recreational gambling nationwide, as 28 of the 38 states that allow it posted record earnings. In 2024, commercial gaming revenue reached $72.04 billion, marking a 7.5% increase over 2023.

In this case, BetMGM Casino utilized the AGA data to find the best and most rewarding casino experience across the nation for those looking to enjoy their games of chance in the top-rated environments.

“Out of 27 legal land-based casino states, the study assessed a range of factors shaping the player experience, weighting them by importance to create an overall ranking,” said the report.

These included criteria such as smoke-free venues, complimentary drinks, credit allowances, gaming machine volume, and a host of other metrics which had weighted scores.

Rankings have Nevada at the top

Nevada sits on the summit of the BetMGM Casino 2025 rankings for the best experience and location, South Dakota comes in second place, with Pennsylvania taking the third spot.

The entire top 10:

  • Nevada
  • South Dakota
  • Pennsylvania
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Delaware
  • West Virginia
  • Mississippi
  • Massachusetts
  • Florida

Those propping up the table in the bottom three include New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Maine.

AGA takes statistics seriously

The AGA routinely publishes governance information, and its studies provide a snapshot of the evolving gambling market as it grows across North America. We reported on the AGA’s report on college students and the impact that the gambling boom has had on them.

The report showed that 63% of students commented that gambling advertising is prominent in their everyday life, and 6% of students, according to the survey, had debilitating gambling addictions.

Featured image: BetMGM Official

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Macau gambling declines. Macau arrests 600 in casino-linked crackdown on illegal money changers. Split image of Macau casinos next to casino chips
Macau arrests 600 in casino-linked crackdown on illegal money changers
Suswati Basu
Jay-Z champions Caesars Palace Times Square casino as cultural investment. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter standing in front of a nighttime rendering of Caesars Palace Times Square casino tower, brightly lit above Times Square.
Jay-Z champions Caesars Palace Times Square casino as cultural investment
Suswati Basu
Controversial streamer N3on partners with Iggy Azalea on crypto casino. Streamer N3on smiling next to rapper Iggy Azalea, who has long wavy blonde hair with pink tones and is wearing a black patterned outfit, against a blue gradient background.
Controversial streamer N3on partners with Iggy Azalea on crypto casino
Joel Loynds
Mike Tyson in a suit and holding a microphone, with 'Return of the Mike' written in red writing next to him. Below the writing is the Hard Rock logo. Mike Tyson's new show 'Return of the Mike' to run at Hard Rock Casino hotels
Mike Tyson’s new show ‘Return of the Mike’ to run at Hard Rock Casino hotels
Sophie Atkinson
Sliver handcuffs on a prominent red background. South Korea repatriates casino crime suspects in .8B crackdown
South Korea repatriates casino crime suspects in $3.8B crackdown
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Betting

Kalshi lays groundwork with CFTC to launch three new sports betting options
Joel Loynds13 minutes

Kalshi, the predictions market, has been leaning further and further into the sports gambling world. A new self-certification with the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has now shown that...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software