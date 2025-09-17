Nevada tops US casino rankings 2025

A recent study revealed that Nevada ranks first in the United States for providing the best casino environments in 2025.

In a first-of-its-kind research by BetMGM Casino, the entertainment giant has compiled the best in show for entertainment value from a host of consumer experience and feedback.

Nevada tops the BetMGM Casino 2025 rankings

BetMGM built the report with inspiration from the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) State of the States report released May 13, 2025. The report from the AGA showed year-on-year increases for four consecutive years and looked into certain socio-economic factors.

We covered the spike in recreational gambling nationwide, as 28 of the 38 states that allow it posted record earnings. In 2024, commercial gaming revenue reached $72.04 billion, marking a 7.5% increase over 2023.

In this case, BetMGM Casino utilized the AGA data to find the best and most rewarding casino experience across the nation for those looking to enjoy their games of chance in the top-rated environments.

“Out of 27 legal land-based casino states, the study assessed a range of factors shaping the player experience, weighting them by importance to create an overall ranking,” said the report.

These included criteria such as smoke-free venues, complimentary drinks, credit allowances, gaming machine volume, and a host of other metrics which had weighted scores.

Rankings have Nevada at the top

Nevada sits on the summit of the BetMGM Casino 2025 rankings for the best experience and location, South Dakota comes in second place, with Pennsylvania taking the third spot.

The entire top 10:

Nevada

South Dakota

Pennsylvania

Louisiana

Michigan

Delaware

West Virginia

Mississippi

Massachusetts

Florida

Those propping up the table in the bottom three include New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Maine.

AGA takes statistics seriously

The AGA routinely publishes governance information, and its studies provide a snapshot of the evolving gambling market as it grows across North America. We reported on the AGA’s report on college students and the impact that the gambling boom has had on them.

The report showed that 63% of students commented that gambling advertising is prominent in their everyday life, and 6% of students, according to the survey, had debilitating gambling addictions.

Featured image: BetMGM Official