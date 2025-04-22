Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Nearly 80% of Americans are betting on sports, survey reveals

Nearly 80% of Americans are betting on sports, survey reveals

A cinematic shot of a man sitting in a dimly lit room. He is wearing a grey hoodie and has a beard. He is holding a smartphone. The background reveals a large screen with a soccer match. There's a cup and a plate with food near the man.

According to a new survey, 79% of Americans have placed or plan to place a sports bet as the activity becomes more common and frequent than ever.

Those involved within the study included 750 respondents aged between 18 and 64, with more than half of the respondents (54%) saying they place bets a few times a year, with another 30% betting weekly during specific sports seasons.

The survey has been conducted by tax software provider TaxAct, who suggest that most bettors aren’t clear on the tax rules.

“Despite sports betting‘s explosive growth, awareness of how it impacts taxes is low, and misconceptions are common,” the company states in a press release.

“Only 18% of respondents knew that all winnings must be reported to the IRS, and just 25% correctly identified sports betting winnings as taxable income.

“Even fewer — 10% — were aware that losses can be claimed as an itemized deduction, and 11% knew the tax rate on gambling winnings can reach up to 37%.

“Perhaps most concerning, only 2% of respondents were able to correctly identify all these statements as true.”

American sports betting winnings are fully taxable

In the United States, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) considers all gambling winnings to be fully taxable regardless of the activity. It includes cash winnings and the fair market value of prizes, like cars and trips.

The other results within the survey show that 30% of respondents bet for the thrill of it, and 25% said betting makes watching sports more exciting.

Social drivers were found to be strong too, with 17% saying they enjoy the competitive aspect, while 12% use betting to connect socially. Only 16% of people surveyed said their primary goal is earning extra income.

This comes after the American Gaming Association’s annual report issued in February showed that the sports betting industry posted a record $13.71 billion in 2024 revenue which is up from the 2023 record of $11.04 billion.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

DC sportsbooks reach record high of $80 million of bets in March
Rachael Davies
Vatican City
Who will be the next Pope? Are you allowed to bet on the next Pontiff?
Paul McNally
New York bill targets sports betting limits and advertising. New York cityscape
New York bill targets sports betting limits and advertising
Suswati Basu
Official Rangers FC image of the team line up v Athletic Club in the Europa League quarter-final, second leg /
Rangers FC showcases TeamTalk support initiative, funded by FDJ United
Graeme Hanna
AI powered image to depict IPL cricket in India / India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has continued its operation into the Mahadev betting platform with the arrest of 14 bookmakers across three states. 
India’s Mahadev probe sees 14 arrested for illicit IPL betting
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Betting

DC sportsbooks reach record high of $80 million of bets in March
Rachael Davies20 minutes

DC sportsbooks have hit a record high of $80 million of bets across its operators, creating a new record since the open market shift last July. March saw the busiest...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.