NCAA makes example of university staffer who bet $46K on student games

Sam Hancock, a Baylor University staffer, has been reprimanded by the NCAA after it was found he’d placed nearly 3000 bets, breaking NCAA rules. The betting frenzy occurred over five years, with Hancock even betting on Baylor University’s own athletes.

College sports are taken deathly serious in the United States, with the NCAA having bylaws preventing betting by those on the faculty. Hancock was Director of Resource Development during his gambling, betting around $46,000 during his tenure.

Between July 2019 and September 2024, Hancock bet 2950 times, with 113 being for Baylor games. He broke bylaw 10.3, banning sports betting from faculty, as well as student-athletes. Hancock also broke 10.01.1, which requires “honesty and sportsmanship at all times” from everyone involved.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has since moved on from Baylor University. Hancock is now Senior Director of Development and Annual Giving for Wichita State Athletics, working at Taymar Sales U., a “college sports marketing company”.

However, Hancock will still be forced to abide by NCAA rules for the next two years. At his own expense, he’ll have to attend gambling counselling and NCAA rules seminars if he is hired by an NCAA faculty again. He was also suspended for two weeks. It’s not clear if working at a marketing company that focuses on student sports would require him to follow these rules, however.

Baylor University isn’t alone in student sports betting

Baylor University has also processed the case, finding it to be a level three violation. Again, it appears that Hancock has since left the college, not long after the betting scandal was whipped up.

Earlier this year, NCAA players were suspended after it was discovered that a betting ring was at play. It’s currently under federal investigation, but the university has not issued a statement fully explaining why it suspended four players.

There’s also a chance that Congress could pass a bill that bans prop bets on student athletic games, with the bill introduced in February.

Joel Loynds
Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Gambling

Texas Lottery chief resigns amid courier jackpot controversy
Jacob Woodward1 minute

Ryan Mindell has stepped down from his role as Executive Director of the Texas Lottery Commission, following mounting scrutiny over the use of lottery couriers and a controversial $95 million...

