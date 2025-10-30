NCAA delays student betting rule change after Commissioner Sankey intervention

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has delayed a rule change allowing student-athletes and staff to bet on professional sports, following deliberations and an intervention from US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The hold comes after the investigation into the sports and poker gambling scandal that has rocked the NBA, following the decision made earlier this month by NCAA Division 1 leaders that paved the way for a rule change to allow wagers on pro sports.

Following the lead of the top league, Division II and Division II voted in favor of the amendment last week, but fresh doubt has been cast on the situation, as alluded to in this official update.

DI Board of Directors amends effective date for changes to sports betting rules. https://t.co/0mPAeUMNqy — NCAA News (@NCAA_PR) October 28, 2025

The new rule was due to take effect on November 1, but it has now been pushed back to November 22. Crucially, there is scope for the change to be scrapped completely, but that would need to be agreed by November 21.

Commissioner Sankey warned the NCAA in a memo that the move represents “a major step in the wrong direction.

He continued, “We are equally concerned about the vulnerability of our student-athletes. The combination of accessible mobile betting, financial pressures, and social influence makes the possibility of personal gambling losses — and the potential for exploitation — very real.

Sankey’s letter added, “It is foreseeable that college athletes, with far fewer resources and far greater outside influence, can be involved in compromising circumstances.”

NCAA could still opt to rescind rule change on student betting

NCAA officials have acknowledged that the latest development has been influenced by the recent uproar in the NBA, caused by the high-profile gambling saga.

“We are grateful for federal law enforcement’s efforts to stamp out illegal sports betting, and I am proud that the NCAA continues to have the most aggressive competition integrity policies in place,” said NCAA President Charlie Baker

“The association has and will continue to pursue sports betting violations using a layered integrity monitoring program for over 22,000 contests, but we still need more states, regulators and gaming companies to help in this effort by eliminating risky prop bets to reduce opportunities for manipulation.”

On the original amendment proposal, the NCAA committee, led by the Division I Board of Directors, was keen to stress that the new rule is not an endorsement of sports betting.

They insist the general oversight position has not changed, nor will there be any divergence from the current rules prohibiting advertising and sponsorships related to gambling for NCAA Championships.

It is hoped the change would allow space for student-athletes to open up and get help (if required) for any gambling-related issues, without undue punishment or stigma.

Image credit: College Football at Saturday Glory via YouTube