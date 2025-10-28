Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home NBA memo issued to all teams details integrity concerns amid gambling scandal

NBA memo issued to all teams details integrity concerns amid gambling scandal

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier 'arrested by FBI' amid illegal gambling probe as career earnings top $160M. The NBA has issued an urgent memo to all 30 teams stressing that “more can be done” to protect the integrity of the game, following the gambling scandal that has rocked the league. A basketball player in a green Boston Celtics uniform, wearing number 12, drives to the basket for a layup during a game against the Washington Wizards.

The NBA has issued an urgent memo to all 30 teams stressing that “more can be done” to protect the integrity of the game, following the gambling scandal that has rocked the league

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, and dozens of others were arrested by the FBI over the elaborate scam described as a criminal gambling operation that used inside information to place illegal bets.

The full impact and outcome of the recent developments are yet to unravel, but this is a situation that has rocked the NBA to its core.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video’s debut NBA broadcast, Commissioner Adam Silver said that he was “deeply disturbed”, adding that, “there’s nothing more important to the league and its fans than the integrity of the competition. And so I had a pit in my stomach. It was very upsetting.”

Now, the NBA has informed all of its teams that a wide-ranging probe is underway, with a review of many rules to take place, with increased scrutiny on prop bets in particular.

The memo, issued by the NBA’s general counsel Rick Buchanan and the EVP of league policy Dan Spillane, was detailed by ESPN’s Shams Charania. 

Dire risks that gambling can impose upon NBA careers and livelihoods

The full memo underlines the gravity of the crisis and the urgency felt at the heart of the NBA to find solutions to betting questions. 

It seems apparent that further regulation is required, as well as steps to protect athletes and coaches from the threat of outside influence. 

“Given the spread of legal betting to the majority of U.S. states, the recurrence of integrity issues across sports, and the emergence of novel betting formats and markets, this is an opportune time to carefully reassess how sports betting should be regulated and how sports leagues can best protect themselves, their players, and their fans, read the memo. 

“While the unusual betting on Terry Rozier’s ‘unders’ in the March 2023 game was detected in real time because the bets were placed legally, we believe there is more that can be done from a legal/regulatory perspective to protect the integrity of the NBA and our affiliated leagues. In particular, proposition bets on individual player performance involve heightened integrity concerns and require additional scrutiny.

It continued, “We have also begun a process of reviewing league policies regarding injury reporting, the training and education of all NBA personnel, and safety measures for NBA players.

“With sports betting now occupying such a significant part of the current sports landscape, every effort must be made to ensure that players, coaches, and other NBA personnel are fully aware of the dire risks that gambling can impose upon their careers and livelihoods; that our injury disclosure rules are appropriate; and that players are protected from harassment from bettors.”

The official memo added that AI would be fully utilized as part of a review of internal and external integrity monitoring programs, with other resources used to identify problematic betting activity. The league also invited feedback and further dialogue on the overall review process.

Featured image: Keith Allison from Hanover, MD, USA / CC BY-SA 2.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Sports Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver smiling. Congress summons NBA Commissioner Adam Silver over massive gambling scandal
Congress summons NBA Commissioner Adam Silver over massive gambling scandal
Suswati Basu
Press conference set up, with an empty stand and flags set up behind. AGA issues statement on FBI illegal gambling probe involving NBA stars
AGA issues statement on FBI illegal gambling probe involving NBA stars
Sophie Atkinson
Lebron James during a Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers game on 25 November 2023. FBI uncovers NBA sports gambling scheme using LeBron James injury info
FBI uncovers NBA sports gambling scheme using LeBron James injury info
Suswati Basu
FBI reveals NBA gambling scandal: every game listed in DOJ report. Basketball against a black background
FBI reveals NBA gambling scandal: every game listed in DOJ report
Suswati Basu
Heat guard Terry Rozier, Portland Trail Blazers Chauncey Billups, and Damon Jones 'arrested by FBI' amid illegal gambling probe
NBA’s Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups, and Damon Jones arrested by FBI in illegal gambling probe
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

FanDuel casino adds influencer as newest ambassador. A smiling woman with long brown hair points excitedly at a smartphone she is holding, which displays the FanDuel Casino app. She stands against a purple casino-themed background with floating poker chips. To the left of her are the FanDuel Casino logo and the text “Lady Luck HQ.”
Casino

FanDuel casino adds influencer Lady Luck HQ as newest ambassador
Sophie Atkinson44 minutes

The online gaming company FanDuel has announced the casino streaming influencer, Lady Luck HQ, will be joining the roster as an exclusive ambassador. The influencer, Francine Maric (Lady Luck HQ),...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software