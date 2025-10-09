Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home NCAA Committee proposes new rule to allow student bets on pro sports

NCAA Committee proposes new rule to allow student bets on pro sports

NCAA Committee proposes new rule to allow student bets on pro sports. NCAA logo on top of blurred image of football field within a stadium

The NCAA Division I leadership committee has introduced a proposal to allow student-athletes and staff from the athletics department to bet on professional sports. 

In a statement released on Wednesday (October 8), it was confirmed that the new rule will take effect from November 1, but only if it is approved by all three NCAA divisions. 

Divisions II and III are expected to hold official meetings on the issue and provide a response by the end of October.

Josh Whitman, the committee chairman and director of Illinois athletics, conveyed in a statement that the leadership body “remains concerned about the risks associated with all forms of sports gambling.”

He further noted that the proposed rule change aims to allow student athletes to “better align with their campus peers,” but crucially, student-athletes and associated staff members would still be outlawed from betting on college sports.

New NCAA rule is not an endorsement of sports betting

The committee, led by the Division I Board of Directors, stressed that their general oversight position has not changed, that the potential new rule is not an endorsement of sports betting.

There would also be no divergence from the current rules prohibiting advertising and sponsorships related to gambling for NCAA Championships.

It is hoped that the new rule would give space to students to come forward to “seek help” if they are struggling with gambling-related harm, without feeling undue pressure or judgment. 

The move is also a proactive response to what the NCAA describes as an increase in the frequency of college sports-related betting violations in recent years. 

NCAA vice president of enforcement Jon Duncan detailed in a communication that, “enforcement staff are investigating a significant number of cases that are specifically relevant to the NCAA’s mission of fair competition, and our focus will remain on those cases and those behaviors that impact the integrity of college sports most directly.”

A warning was previously issued, making it clear that the new rule change would only apply to sportsbook wagers placed after the new directive is adopted.

Image credit: NCAA / Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Sports Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Government shutdown speculation now top wagers on Kalshi and Polymarket. A photo of the White House with the logos “Kalshi” and “Polymarket” in large text above it against a turquoise sky.
Government shutdown speculation now top wagers on Kalshi and Polymarket
Joel Loynds
UK Gambling Commission unveils mandatory deposit limits for betting account holders. A person holding poker chips while playing an online roulette game on a laptop, representing online gambling and betting activity
UK Gambling Commission unveils mandatory deposit limits for betting account holders
Suswati Basu
Photos of men arrested during the raid 1
Singapore police arrest seven men for running illegal online betting games
Rachael Davies
Nevada Court. Crypto.com bid to continue sports betting rejected by Nevada judge
Crypto.com bid to continue sports betting rejected by Nevada judge
Rachael Davies
Digital collage showing a portrait of Queen Anne beside falling playing cards and a judge’s gavel, symbolizing gambling laws and legal action. US firm cites 300-year-old Statute of Anne in betting lawsuit against Flutter and others
US firm cites 300-year-old Statute of Anne in betting lawsuit against Flutter and others
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Government shutdown speculation now top wagers on Kalshi and Polymarket. A photo of the White House with the logos “Kalshi” and “Polymarket” in large text above it against a turquoise sky.
Betting

Government shutdown speculation now top wagers on Kalshi and Polymarket
Joel Loynds10 minutes

Kalshi and Polymarket have seen a sharp rise in interest in a particular contract surrounding the US government's shutdown. As the Republicans don't have the votes to push through their...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software