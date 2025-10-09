NCAA Committee proposes new rule to allow student bets on pro sports

The NCAA Division I leadership committee has introduced a proposal to allow student-athletes and staff from the athletics department to bet on professional sports.

In a statement released on Wednesday (October 8), it was confirmed that the new rule will take effect from November 1, but only if it is approved by all three NCAA divisions.

Divisions II and III are expected to hold official meetings on the issue and provide a response by the end of October.

DI Administrative Committee votes to remove restrictions on gambling on pro sports. Rule cannot change unless also approved by Divisions II and III. More on the potential changes ⤵️ https://t.co/VIqDFoDaWC — NCAA News (@NCAA_PR) October 8, 2025

Josh Whitman, the committee chairman and director of Illinois athletics, conveyed in a statement that the leadership body “remains concerned about the risks associated with all forms of sports gambling.”

He further noted that the proposed rule change aims to allow student athletes to “better align with their campus peers,” but crucially, student-athletes and associated staff members would still be outlawed from betting on college sports.

New NCAA rule is not an endorsement of sports betting

The committee, led by the Division I Board of Directors, stressed that their general oversight position has not changed, that the potential new rule is not an endorsement of sports betting.

There would also be no divergence from the current rules prohibiting advertising and sponsorships related to gambling for NCAA Championships.

It is hoped that the new rule would give space to students to come forward to “seek help” if they are struggling with gambling-related harm, without feeling undue pressure or judgment.

The move is also a proactive response to what the NCAA describes as an increase in the frequency of college sports-related betting violations in recent years.

NCAA vice president of enforcement Jon Duncan detailed in a communication that, “enforcement staff are investigating a significant number of cases that are specifically relevant to the NCAA’s mission of fair competition, and our focus will remain on those cases and those behaviors that impact the integrity of college sports most directly.”

A warning was previously issued, making it clear that the new rule change would only apply to sportsbook wagers placed after the new directive is adopted.

Image credit: NCAA / Canva