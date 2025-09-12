NCAA investigates 13 student-athlete sports betting violations

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is looking into sports betting concerns the organization has in relation to thirteen student-athletes, after it uncovered three others were involved in gambling on their own games.

The release from the NCAA states that they are in the process of addressing allegations surrounding alleged violations of sports betting rules and/or related failure-to-cooperate violations for the student-athletes who competed across six different schools.

NCAA looking into student-athlete betting violations

According to the NCAA, the presumed betting activity involved different levels of violations for each case.

They included students who wagered on and against their own teams, sharing team information with third parties to influence sports betting outcomes. Some students involved in the allegations have also refused to cooperate with the NCAA, says the release.

NCAA pursues additional sports betting violations, cases involve 13 former men’s basketball student-athletes. https://t.co/iJpl9DJxor — NCAA News (@NCAA_PR) September 11, 2025

The NCAA has strict rules on students and betting activity, with the oversight body reaffirming that “Current NCAA rules do not allow student-athletes or school, conference, or national office staff to engage in sports betting at any level (professional or college) for any sports that have NCAA championships.”

NCCA has already set a precedent across 2025 for sports betting violations

As we reported, the NCAA has already taken action against three student-athletes who were involved in sports betting while enrolled at Fresno State and San Jose State. As a result, Mykell Robinson, Steven Vasquez, and Jalen Weaver were all released from their teams and schools for earning $16K betting on themselves.

An independent betting monitor and Fresno State found that multiple suspicious and irregular bets had been placed on Robinson’s lines. This resulted in further investigation by the NCAA Committee, which found a trail of correspondence that led to suspicious betting activity benefiting the three players under scrutiny.

The report found that via text messages, “Robinson planned to underperform in several statistical categories during one regular-season game. Robinson, Vasquez, and a third party bet a combined $2,200 on Robinson for his under-line performance in those categories. As a result of Robinson’s underperformance, a $15,950 payout was redistributed among those who had bet.”

So there is existing precedent for the NCAA to impose judgment on the thirteen student athletes under the betting irregularity microscope.

NCAA names schools involved

The NCAA has not identified the individuals as their investigative efforts have not concluded, but media reporting and now this release from the organizational body have revealed the schools involved.

They are Eastern Michigan, Temple, Arizona State, New Orleans, North Carolina A&T, and Mississippi Valley.

NCAA President Charlie Baker commented on the work being carried out, saying, “The rise of sports betting is creating more opportunity for athletes across sports to engage in this unacceptable behavior, and while legalized sports betting is here to stay, regulators and gaming companies can do more to reduce these integrity risks by eliminating prop bets and giving sports leagues a seat at the table when setting policies.”

Similar to the case involving Robinson, Vasquez, and Weaver, the NCAA has been monitoring text messages, direct messages on social media platforms, and other material evidence when building their investigative process into conduct violations.

The NCAA attempts to curtail and educate young athletes through several programs that explain the pitfalls of betting during competition and championship involvement.

The sporting oversight body has extended its gambling harm education program and launched a “Draw the line” campaign that has an NCAA membership toolkit aimed at “student-athlete education while also addressing responsible gambling for all who consume and participate in college sports.”

Featured image: NCAA