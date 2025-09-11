Home NCAA boots gambling students after they won over $16K betting on themselves

NCAA boots gambling students after they won over $16K betting on themselves

NCAA boots gambling students after they won over $16K betting on themselves. NCAA logo on top of blurred image of basketball game

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has released a statement after it uncovered three student-athletes were involved in gambling on their own games. Named and shamed by the organization, Mykell Robinson, Steven Vasquez, and Jalen Weaver have since been released from their teams, as well as booted from their schools.

Two of the trio, Vasquez and Robinson, organized the bet over text, where Robinson would allegedly underperform in a game to influence the outcome. The NCAA reports that Vasquez and Robinson, along with another individual, “bet a combined $2,200,” which paid out $15,950.

Robinson won an additional $618 from one game. However, the NCAA doesn’t believe that he won his bets every time. It’s reported that Robinson made $454 dollars of bets on games throughout the season. These were done via fantasy sports over-line and under-line prop bets, as well as parlays.

Fresno State teammate Jalen Weaver was bet on multiple times by Robinson after getting involved in the scheme. Weaver became fully involved when he placed a $50 prop bet on a game he and Robinson were involved in. This netted him $260.

What potentially tipped the scales in favor of eliminating the trio from their Division 1 teams was that Vasquez and Robinson failed to work with the investigation team. Weaver simply agreed to the violation.

Player-on-player prop bet gambling has become a problem

Inside gambling for sports has become a problem in the US in recent years. As apps providing prop bets, like DraftKings and FanDuel, become more and more prevalent, it’s possible we’ll see an uptick in fallout from actions like the above.

It’s become a problem to the point that the NBA is now considering limiting prop bets in games. The aim is to better protect its players, as well as reduce the risk of games being thrown over the gambling habit.

Featured image: NCAA, Wikicommons

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

Four in five voters think prediction markets should face stricter regulations. An image of America and regulated gambling by the AGA
Four in five voters think prediction markets should face stricter regulations
Suswati Basu
EstrelaBet partners with Stats Perform to expand live soccer betting. Logo graphic showing "Stats Perform" on the left and "EstrelaBet" on the right, representing their new partnership, with a purple background.
EstrelaBet partners with Stats Perform to expand live soccer betting
Suswati Basu
Playtech launches retail sports betting across MSC Cruises global fleet. Playtech logo with the slogan "Source of Success" over a blurred background of a cruise ship near a tropical beach.
Playtech launches retail sports betting across MSC Cruises’ global fleet
Suswati Basu
A photograph of three hands gathered around a dark wooden table, each gently clasping a stack of euro banknotes. German gambling regulator, GGL, warns against illegal social betting
German gambling regulator, GGL, warns against illegal social betting
Sophie Atkinson
White background with 'bwin' logo on the left and NFL logo on the right. Underneath, it reads 'Official Partner of the NFL in Spain' in black writing.
bwin named as official sports betting partner of the NFL in Spain
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Third Circuit judges appear skeptical of New Jersey in Kalshi case. Split image showing the word 'Kalshi' in bold white text on a black background, next to a judge’s gavel, legal books, and golden scales of justice on a wooden desk.
Gambling

Third Circuit judges appear skeptical of New Jersey in Kalshi case
Suswati Basu19 minutes

The Third Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments this week in Kalshi v New Jersey, a closely watched case testing where state authority over gambling stops and where the Commodity...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software