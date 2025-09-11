NCAA boots gambling students after they won over $16K betting on themselves

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has released a statement after it uncovered three student-athletes were involved in gambling on their own games. Named and shamed by the organization, Mykell Robinson, Steven Vasquez, and Jalen Weaver have since been released from their teams, as well as booted from their schools.

Two of the trio, Vasquez and Robinson, organized the bet over text, where Robinson would allegedly underperform in a game to influence the outcome. The NCAA reports that Vasquez and Robinson, along with another individual, “bet a combined $2,200,” which paid out $15,950.

Fairly significant findings from the NCAA today: It has permanently banned three players from Fresno State and San Jose State related to sports betting-related game manipulation. Full release here:https://t.co/a5qC5T8wgY pic.twitter.com/6pFBeCr6Yk — Ben Portnoy (@bportnoy15) September 10, 2025

Robinson won an additional $618 from one game. However, the NCAA doesn’t believe that he won his bets every time. It’s reported that Robinson made $454 dollars of bets on games throughout the season. These were done via fantasy sports over-line and under-line prop bets, as well as parlays.

Fresno State teammate Jalen Weaver was bet on multiple times by Robinson after getting involved in the scheme. Weaver became fully involved when he placed a $50 prop bet on a game he and Robinson were involved in. This netted him $260.

What potentially tipped the scales in favor of eliminating the trio from their Division 1 teams was that Vasquez and Robinson failed to work with the investigation team. Weaver simply agreed to the violation.

Player-on-player prop bet gambling has become a problem

Inside gambling for sports has become a problem in the US in recent years. As apps providing prop bets, like DraftKings and FanDuel, become more and more prevalent, it’s possible we’ll see an uptick in fallout from actions like the above.

It’s become a problem to the point that the NBA is now considering limiting prop bets in games. The aim is to better protect its players, as well as reduce the risk of games being thrown over the gambling habit.

Featured image: NCAA, Wikicommons