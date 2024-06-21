Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Minecraft is getting a native PS5 version, which players can test right now

Minecraft is getting a native PS5 version, which players can test right now

a panorama of landscape and characters from Minecraft

Minecraft is going native on the PlayStation 5. Microsoft-owned Mojang announced on Thursday that PS5 owners will soon be getting a version to call their own, instead of playing the PS4 version through the console’s backward compatibility with that platform.

What does this mean? Generally speaking, native versions perform better than backward-compatible or emulated versions because they’re made for the hardware itself. “By developing a native version of Minecraft for PS5, we’ll be able to make the game run more effectively on the PS5’s hardware,” Mojang said in the post announcing the new version.

Bigger picture it means Mojang — again, a Microsoft-owned company — is genuinely platform agnostic when it comes to serving and maintaining the 13-year-old standard bearer of sandbox survival-types. Wherever gamers want to play Minecraft, they’ll put it there in the best possible shape.

For now, this is a “preview” version of Minecraft. That means PS5 owners of the (again, PS4) game can find the build by navigating to the settings menu and then choosing “preview.” Mojang noted that the preview includes the new Tricky Trials update. They’re previewing the PS5-native Minecraft before releasing it because they want to get feedback, particularly bug reports and other problems, from real-life users playing the game as they normally do.

Because it’s a preview version, multiplayer is limited to players on the same platform, in this case PS4 and PS5. The preview version of Minecraft for PlayStation 5 will not have access to the Minecraft Store, either. This FAQ on the official Minecraft page will answer other questions.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

a panorama of landscape and characters from Minecraft
Minecraft is getting a native PS5 version, which players can test right now
Owen Good
Dune Awakening
With over 1 million people wish listing Dune: Awakening on Steam, Funcom reveals its alternative world structure in latest showcase
Paul McNally
milady elden ring
How to get Milady in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward
ancient meteoric ore greatsword in elden ring
How to get Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward
In a scene from Dragon Age Inquisition, three mounted riders, one leading the other two, make a processional before armored soldiers
Dragon Age Steam deal lets you catch up on the whole franchise for $10
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a panorama of landscape and characters from Minecraft
Gaming

Minecraft is getting a native PS5 version, which players can test right now
Owen Good25 mins

Minecraft is going native on the PlayStation 5. Microsoft-owned Mojang announced on Thursday that PS5 owners will soon be getting a version to call their own, instead of playing the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.