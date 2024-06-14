Minecraft 1.21 update Tricky Trials is out now

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time, and it isn’t even close. Part of its continued spot in the video gaming pantheon of the present day is the fact that Microsoft keeps releasing new content for it such as the Tricky Trials update.

Minecraft Version 1.21, is out now for Bedrock and Java and introduces heaps of new features to the blocky sandbox.

What’s in Minecraft’s Tricky Trials update?

The Trail Chambers

Trial Chambers are exciting new underground structures made primarily of copper. They are filled to the brim with traps and challenges for players to overcome and fantastic treasures to triumphantly hoist to the surface.

The Tricky Trials Update is here! Discover new decorative blocks, mobs, items, weapons, paintings, and the trial chambers. Solo or squad up for a new Minecraft adventure!

Trials feature a new type of spawner that disgorges a certain number of enemies that players must defeat to earn a trial key. They can then take the key to the Vault, rewarding them with loot. A particularly cool part of this is that every player who defeats the trail will get a trial key and can get loot from the vault, rather than one player hoovering everything up before the rest of us have got our iron boots on.

For an added challenge, you can even find an Ominous Bottle to get the Bad Omen effect to trigger an even harder trial and even better loot.

New Mobs

Challenges wouldn’t be complete without a new mob to guard them, and Tricky Trials introduces two, the breeze and the bogged. The breeze is like a windy blaze, blasting players with powerful knockback projectiles and dodging around speedily. The bogged is a mossy, mushroomy skeleton that shoots poisoned arrows – they will be found in trials and in swampy overland areas too.

The mace

An all-new weapon that players can only craft after besting an ominous trial and obtaining a heavy core item, the mace is a new weapon introduced in Tricky Trials. Knock your enemies flying and capitalize on heavy, falling attacks to get the best of the new mace. There are also three new unique enchantments to go along with it – density, to deal more damage; breach, to break armor; and wind charge, to chain falling attacks.

The auto crafter

Bringing vanilla Minecraft one step closer to the mod packs that automate every element of the game (if you can build the right machines) is the auto crafter. Set up a Redstone signal, add the ingredients, and out comes your shiny new automatically crafted items. There will surely be tons of uses for this clever device.

Loads more items and blocks

The Tricky Trials update has added a truly vast quantity of items to Minecraft. New potions, new status effects, new paintings, new kinds of arrows, new music discs, new blocks… there’s so much to discover. We can’t wait to load up a new world and tackle our first trail.

Featured image credit: Microsoft