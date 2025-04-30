Michigan names Democrat Jim Ananich as new gaming board chair

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has a new chair, as former high school teacher Jim Ananich was appointed on Monday (April 28).

The man will represent Democrats on the Board, and he will join the five Michigan residents who comprise the group that was appointed by the Governor.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control & Revenue Act, no more than three Board members may belong to the same political party.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Jim Ananich as the new Chair of the Michigan Gaming Control Board, effective April 25, 2025. Ananich, a Flint native and former Michigan Senate Minority Leader, brings decades of public service experience to the role. He succeeds Linda… pic.twitter.com/sloUKkIU5j — Michigan Gaming Control Board (@MichiganGCB) April 28, 2025

Ananich’s appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Michigan Senate, but he will succeed Linda Forte, whose term has expired.

“Jim Ananich is a proven leader with a long-standing commitment to public service and the people of Michigan,” said Henry Williams, Executive Director of the MGCB, in a press release.

“His legislative experience, strategic insight, and collaborative approach make him exceptionally well-suited to lead the Board as we continue our mission to ensure the integrity of gaming in Michigan.”

Who is Jim Ananich? New Chair of Michigan Gaming Control Board

After starting out his career as a high school social studies teacher, Jim Ananich has since had an extensive career within the state.

He was a Democratic Party member of the Michigan State Senate from 2013 to 2023, where he represented the 27th district, which includes the cities of Burton, Clio, Flint, Mount Morris and Swartz Creek along with the townships of Flint Township, Forest, Genesee, Mount Morris, Richfield, Thetford and Vienna.

He previously served as the Michigan Senate Minority Leader, State Representative, and President of the Flint City Council.

He is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Flint Health Coalition and serves as a lecturer in state and local government at the University of Michigan-Flint.

“On behalf of the entire Board and staff, I also want to thank Linda Forte for her steady leadership and dedicated service over the past several years,” Williams added.

“Her guidance has been instrumental in navigating the evolving gaming landscape and expanding our commitment to responsible gaming.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram