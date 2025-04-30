Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Michigan names Democrat Jim Ananich as new gaming board chair

Michigan names Democrat Jim Ananich as new gaming board chair

A photograph of a weathered wooden sign proclaiming "Welcome to Michigan" standing alongside a rural highway. The sign is painted in classic navy blue and gold lettering with slight imperfections adding to its charm, set against a backdrop of gently rolling green hills. A faded blue pickup truck drives past in the distance, leaving a trail of dust as it travels down the two-lane road, while a bright, clear sky with a few fluffy clouds hangs above. Warm afternoon sunlight illuminates the scene, casting long shadows and creating a nostalgic, inviting atmosphere.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has a new chair, as former high school teacher Jim Ananich was appointed on Monday (April 28).

The man will represent Democrats on the Board, and he will join the five Michigan residents who comprise the group that was appointed by the Governor.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control & Revenue Act, no more than three Board members may belong to the same political party.

Ananich’s appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Michigan Senate, but he will succeed Linda Forte, whose term has expired.

“Jim Ananich is a proven leader with a long-standing commitment to public service and the people of Michigan,” said Henry Williams, Executive Director of the MGCB, in a press release.

“His legislative experience, strategic insight, and collaborative approach make him exceptionally well-suited to lead the Board as we continue our mission to ensure the integrity of gaming in Michigan.”

Who is Jim Ananich? New Chair of Michigan Gaming Control Board

After starting out his career as a high school social studies teacher, Jim Ananich has since had an extensive career within the state.

He was a Democratic Party member of the Michigan State Senate from 2013 to 2023, where he represented the 27th district, which includes the cities of Burton, Clio, Flint, Mount Morris and Swartz Creek along with the townships of Flint Township, Forest, Genesee, Mount Morris, Richfield, Thetford and Vienna.

He previously served as the Michigan Senate Minority Leader, State Representative, and President of the Flint City Council.

He is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Flint Health Coalition and serves as a lecturer in state and local government at the University of Michigan-Flint.

“On behalf of the entire Board and staff, I also want to thank Linda Forte for her steady leadership and dedicated service over the past several years,” Williams added.

“Her guidance has been instrumental in navigating the evolving gaming landscape and expanding our commitment to responsible gaming.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Appeals court rejects Antar’s $24M case against BetMGM and casinos. BetMGM logo superimposed on top of scene of judge with gavel.
Appeals court rejects $24M case against BetMGM and other casinos
Suswati Basu
Black background with some lines, Underdog logo on the right next to BLAST logo on the left.
Underdog signs BLAST partnership to enter into esports
Sophie Atkinson
Nightscape image of Times Square, New York / The mafia's impact on New York has contributed to the state topping the list for federal gambling arrests across all of the United States. 
New York tops the list for federal gambling arrests
Graeme Hanna
Betr deal
Betr proposes to acquire PointsBet’s stocks in multi-million dollar deal
Rachael Davies
NCAA partners with Genius Sports in new betting data deal
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Appeals court rejects Antar’s $24M case against BetMGM and casinos. BetMGM logo superimposed on top of scene of judge with gavel.
Gambling

Appeals court rejects $24M case against BetMGM and other casinos
Suswati Basu9 minutes

The US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has upheld a lower court's decision to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Sam A. Antar, who describes himself as a compulsive...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.