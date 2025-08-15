MGCB orders 15 illegal gambling sites to halt Michigan operations immediately

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has issued cease-and-desist letters to 15 illegal gambling operations who have been found to be targeting local residents without state authorization.

Under Michigan law, internet gaming and sports betting can only be offered by those who are MGCB-licensed operators. When unlicensed, the entities aren’t subject to independent testing or consumer protection requirements.

Know the difference before you play. Licensed sites in Michigan protect you—unlicensed offshore sites don’t. We’ve flagged multiple fake Facebook pages including:https://t.co/58cghMEJcshttps://t.co/jsRxJiwI3ghttps://t.co/ZE0eg9mnawhttps://t.co/W1IsY7JL4s… pic.twitter.com/6ccF99In1p — Michigan Gaming Control Board (@MichiganGCB) August 14, 2025

The 15 entities have all been directed to immediately halt any Michigan-facing operations. Those who don’t comply could face further enforcement actions in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

‘Follow the law or we will stop you,’ says MGCB Executive Director

“These unlawful operators try to present themselves as legitimate entertainment options, but they offer zero player protections, no accountability, and a real risk to consumers,” said Henry Williams, MGCB Executive Director.

“Our message is simple: If you want to offer gambling in Michigan, follow the law or we will stop you. We will continue to work aggressively to keep illegal gambling out of our state.”

The operators ordered to stop offering gambling in Michigan are: 7 Bit Casino, Avia Games Inc., Grande Vegas Casino, High Country Casino, i Net Bet, Liberty Slots Casino, Lincoln Casino, Lucky Hippo Casino, Miami Club Casino, PrimaPlay Casino, Slot Madness, Slots Plus Casino, Sun Palace Casino, Vegas Casino Online, and Vegas2Web Casino.

Kudos to the @MichiganGCB for taking decisive action against illegal gambling operators. These cease-and-desist orders protect consumers and uphold the integrity of the legal market. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/d4DP5DsHk2 pic.twitter.com/mUNUaT5aND — American Gaming Association (@AmericanGaming) August 14, 2025

The regulator has also published a new ‘Legal vs Illegal Gaming’ webpage on its website as part of the ‘Play It Smart, Michigan campaign. This aims to explain the difference between authorized and unauthorized gaming in the state, while offering tips on identifying illegal operators, and lists all the internet gaming and sports betting operators that are licensed by the agency.

“Fake ads can look convincing—sometimes even using familiar logos or names—but they can be nothing more than a gateway to offshore sites that put players at risk,” Williams said.

“Through our Play It Smart, Michigan campaign, we’re giving Michiganders the tools they need to tell the difference between safe, legal play and dangerous, illegal operations.”

Featured Image: Credit to the Michigan Gaming Control Board on Facebook