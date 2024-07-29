Languagesx
Manchester City forms deal with online gambling brand Betway

Manchester City forms deal with online gambling brand Betway

Manchester City footballers on the pitch in 2023. Can see them clapping and looking at fans after a game.

As the Manchester City football club begins its pre-season tour of the United States, a new partnership has been announced between the Premier League champions and Betway.

A multi-year collaboration deal was publicized on Friday (July 26) which will see Betway become the club’s official betting partner from the start of the 2024/25 season.

Founded in 2006, Betway is one of the largest online gambling companies. They’re not new to partnering with sports teams either, as they currently have deals with Arsenal, West Ham, Brighton & Hove Albion, Atletico Madrid, and FC Schalke 04.

The brand will be featured across digital platforms inside the home of Manchester City – the Etihad Stadium.

The duo will collaborate on further activations and provide exclusive content opportunities for fans.

The CEO of Betway’s parent company, Super Group, Neal Menashe said: “We are absolutely delighted to become Manchester City’s Official Global Betting Partner. This agreement cements our place in the top tier of Premier League partners, ensuring that our Betway brand reaches fans in all corners of the globe.”

Those on the other side of the agreement are happy too, with the CEO of City Football Group Ferran Soriano having said: “We are pleased to announce Betway as our Official Global Betting Partner today.

“As a globally recognised brand, Betway has a strong pedigree and history of working with high-profile brands within the sports space and we’re excited to work together throughout the partnership.”

Super Group’s and Betway’s US presence to come to an end

The two CEOs sealed the deal by ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

While the celebrations were held in the Big Apple, Super Group is winding down its sports betting presence in the U.S. market after struggling to generate enough viable revenue.

Menashe stated: “As a global business, we constantly evaluate the optimal use of our resources across all markets in which we operate. We have recently concluded an extensive review of our U.S. operations and, at present, we do not see a long-term path to profitability for the sportsbook product.”

The company, which also owns online casino brand Spin, said it would be closing its U.S. sportsbook operations in the nine states in which it operates.

Featured Image: Via Wikimedia Commons

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson

New Suicide Squad cutscene reveals the return of Flash and possibly the Justice League. The image depicts The Flash from the game "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League," standing in a devastated urban setting with palm trees and scattered debris around him. His costume is vibrant red with a golden lightning bolt emblem on his chest, and he is gesturing outward with his hands in a welcoming or questioning pose. The environment suggests recent destruction, and The Flash's expression and body language indicate a moment of calm or inquiry amidst the chaos.
Gaming

New Suicide Squad cutscene reveals the surprising return of Justice League characters
Suswati Basu12 mins

A recent cutscene from Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has unveiled both familiar and new faces, shedding light on the next character that players can control. The scene has...

