Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home The Premier League’s Manchester City is going all in with Fortnite with new content drive

The Premier League’s Manchester City is going all in with Fortnite with new content drive

Man City in Fortnite earlier this year

English Premier League Champions and 2023’s UEFA Champions League winners Manchester City is set to launch a new experience in Fortnite tomorrow called ‘The Ladder’.

Available from 4 am Eastern Time, The Ladder features a series of one-on-one competitions where “players face off for the right to ascend a series of virtual arenas inspired by Manchester City branding”, according to a report in Digiday.

City have dabbled inside Fortnite’s universe earlier this year already by allowing players to see the club’s kit for this season, as well as the Premier League trophy within the game.

The Ladder however is the first map the club has been involved with and, although not an official partnership with Epic Games, City Football Group Head of eSports, Gaming, and Metaverse Kris Lewis told Digiday that they had “collaborated” with the publisher to determine how best to activate within the game.

“We’re really trying to set a precedent with the map and set something that does have the potential to live long-term in the ecosystem, and that really does resonate with players in the longer term,” said Lewis.

“What exactly that horizon looks like will be shaped by the map and what we learn from the launch process.”

Man City Fortnite pros

Manchester City is one of the teams within the Premier League that runs its own eSports team alongside its on-field operation and fields a roster in both EA FC and Fortnite.

The new Fortnite content coincides with the team’s pre-season tour of the USA which sees the first game v Celtic take place in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on 23rd July.

According to DemandSage, the US has the highest number of Fortnight players, accounting for around 22% of the global player base of the game. It is likely City is eyeing this audience an as expansion target going forward.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

A picture of Master Chief from the live action Halo TV show
Paramount has canceled the Halo TV show
Ali Rees
Man City in Fortnite earlier this year
The Premier League’s Manchester City is going all in with Fortnite with new content drive
Paul McNally
A mascot celebrating in College Football 25
How to celebrate in College Football 25 and complete celebrations list
Jacob Woodward
Sim Lab has a new F1 racing wheel licensed by Mercedes
Sim Lab teams up with Mercedes to showcase a new $2,500 F1 sim-racing steering wheel
Paul McNally
A photo of an Asteroids Recharged cabinet
Atari launches Asteroids Recharged – a full-sized arcade cab that I somehow need to sneak past the wife
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A stylized bitcoin symbol breaking through a wall of red tape
Cryptocurrency

Winklevoss twins donate $1M to challenge Elizabeth Warren
Radek Zielinski16 seconds

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, have each contributed $500,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) to support efforts to replace United States Senator Elizabeth Warren. The donations, totaling $1...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.