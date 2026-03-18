Malta’s gambling regulator says it is investigating a breach affecting one of its internal systems, while also stepping up enforcement efforts against illegal gambling websites targeting players.

In a brief announcement released on Tuesday (March 17), the Malta Gaming Authority said it detected suspicious activity within one of its systems and quickly triggered internal procedures designed to respond to cybersecurity incidents.

Officials said the regulator immediately began working to contain the issue while technical teams started examining what may have happened.

“The Malta Gaming Authority has identified a breach within one of its systems and immediately activated its internal response protocols,” the regulator said in the statement.

According to the authority, precautionary measures were deployed as soon as the activity was discovered. Specialists from both operational and technical departments were assigned to investigate the matter and assess the extent of the incident.

“Upon identification, all necessary containment and mitigation measures were implemented as a precaution, and the Authority has dedicated all relevant technical and operational resources to a thorough investigation.”

So far, the regulator has not disclosed which internal system was affected. It also has not confirmed whether any sensitive information or regulatory data may have been accessed during the incident.

Early findings point toward an individual who approached the situation claiming to be conducting security research. However, officials stressed that the inquiry remains in its early stages and that investigators are still establishing the full sequence of events.

“Based on the information available at this early stage, initial indications suggest that the activity may be attributable to an individual presenting themselves as a security researcher.”

Malta Gaming Authority investigates system breach

The Malta Gaming Authority said it is treating the matter as a serious security issue and continues to work closely with relevant partners as the investigation unfolds.

“The Authority is treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and continues to work closely with its technical teams and the relevant authorities to assess the situation comprehensively.”

Regulators said additional information will be shared with affected stakeholders once investigators have a clearer understanding of the breach and its potential impact.

“Further updates to impacted entities will be provided in due course.”

The cybersecurity probe comes as the authority is also taking action on another front: unlicensed online gambling operators.

The notice comes as the MGA warned players about four websites offering gambling services without authorization. The regulator said those platforms are not licensed by the Maltese authority and are therefore not permitted to operate from or target players in the jurisdiction.

Officials urged the public to verify whether gambling platforms hold valid MGA licenses before using them. The authority also cautioned that players who engage with unlicensed operators may not benefit from the consumer protections and dispute mechanisms that apply to regulated sites.

Featured image: Malta Gaming Authority