Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Leeds United skirts gambling sponsor ban with new Parimatch partnership

Leeds United skirts gambling sponsor ban with new Parimatch partnership

Leeds United

Despite a ban on gambling sponsors in the Premier League, Leeds United has forged ahead with a new Parimatch partnership.

The Premier League club has signed a new sponsorship deal with Parimatch, a betting company that operates throughout Europe. While the ban prohibits any front-of-shirt sponsorships for the 2026/27 season, Parimatch will be the official sleeve partner for Leeds United.

That’s not quite the same prominent position as past shirt sponsor placements, as seen on Bournemouth, Fulham, Newcastle, and Wolves. However, it still marks a close tie between at least one Premier League club and a gambling company. This comes after Leeds only recently secured promotion back into the league.

Leeds United welcomes Parimatch on and off the pitch

Specifically, Parimatch branding will be shown across multiple areas of the kit and other Leeds locations, including the left sleeve of match shirts, prominent displays at Elland Road and Thorp Arch training ground, and perimeter LED and media backdrop positioning.

“This represents a powerful alliance between two brands committed to winning,” said Sergey Portnov, Parimatch CEO, in a statement. “Leeds United demonstrates the strong leadership we value – a club with rich history, devoted supporters, and clear Premier League aspirations. We don’t simply follow trends; we help create them alongside clubs shaping football’s future.”

This isn’t the first Premier League partnership for Parimatch, having previously partnered with other clubs like Chelsea, Aston Villa and Leicester City.

“Parimatch’s addition as our sleeve partner represents our commitment to working with established, trustworthy brands that understand football,” said Morrie Eisenberg, Leeds United’s Chief Business Officer. “Their extensive sporting industry experience aligns with our goal of delivering innovative campaigns while supporting our on-field ambitions.”

While gambling sponsorships on the front of shirts are banned, the presence of betting in the Premier League is still widespread. Towards the end of last year, gambling ads in between Premier League games on the TV trebled in comparison to the start of the year, demonstrating major fan interest.

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

WWE Summerslam 2025 odds & analysis
Joel Loynds
Caesars Entertainment CEO predicts slow third quarter for Las Vegas Strip. Generic image of Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas sees 1% growth as US tourism flounders
Joel Loynds
Bally's in the Bronx
New York Mayor keeps hope for Bronx casino alive in latest intervention
Rachael Davies
DraftKings and MLB union “close” to deal on player likeness suit
Joel Loynds
PointsBet Holdings has rejected a takeover proposal from Betr Entertainment, maintaining its position that shareholders should accept the alternative offer that is on the table from MIXI Australia. 
Betr Entertainment increases takeover bid after rejected offer from PointsBet
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Betting

WWE Summerslam 2025 odds & analysis
Joel Loynds3 hours

With the wrestling world hit with the loss of the divisive Hulk Hogan, it's time to move on already. Summerslam is one of WWE's big four shows throughout the year,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.