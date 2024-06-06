Languagesx
Leaks suggest we could see a huge Starfield announcement at Xbox Games Showcase

The Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 9 seems like the perfect time for Bethesda (now owned by Microsoft) to tell us more about the upcoming Shattered Space DLC for Starfield, and would you look at that? A source has come out to say that not only will we get info about mod support and the Creation Club, but also a full trailer and release date for the anticipated follow-up.

Odahfield, a frequent provider of Starfield info, posted on X to say that we can expect to see not only a full trailer for Shattered Space but a release date too. Todd Howard has previously confirmed that we can expect the DLC in the fall, so a June release date announcement seems perfect to support that.

On top of the Shattered Space news, the Starfield Creations and the accompanying store will also feature in the Xbox Games Showcase. Mod support is a hot topic for many Bethesda games and this will come as exciting news for many.

Odahfield also mentioned something that has the possibility of being extremely cool – space station building. This is new information and has people’s interest. The spaceship building in Starfield has proved to be popular with players, so expanding that into something even more epic sounds like a winning play by Bethesda.

Bethesda is committed to Starfield

Despite a somewhat rocky start in life, Bethesda is committed to Starfield. While it may never deliver the comeback story that No Man’s Sky did, the improvements and changes they have made in recent patches (such as the much-improved maps) are very welcome.

Fans are excited about the leaked announcements too. “Starfield is just getting started,” said one X poster. Another person on Reddit said “Space station building, holy smokes. Building outposts and spaceships is already so addictive, I’m excited for this.”

Ali Rees
Tech journalist

