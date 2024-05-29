No Man’s Sky: Adrift – everything you need to know about the latest Expedition

No Man’s Sky is these days, probably one of the best games of the past decade. After a shocker of a start, its redemption arc is something to behind, and one the games industry should be proud of. Of course, in different hands other than Hello Games it would probably have been canceled after three months and everybody laid off. Thankfully that did not happen and NMS has involved into an amazing survival and exploration experience.

Part of No Man’s Sky for years now has been the Expeditions – sort of seasonal missions with rewards with the unusual exception of this type of extra content in that they are all free. I know right?

No Man’s Sky is a multi-player game in that, at certain points, and Expeditions were certainly one, you could run into other players, and the game has always been packed with NPCs you can happily interact and trade with, from a variety of alien races.

What is No Man’s Sky: Adrift?

The latest Expedition – the game’s 13th turns all that on its head. In Adrift, you are alone – properly alone. No other lifeforms are with you as you are cast, well, adrift in an alternate universe.

In the worlds of the devs, “Removing other lifeforms means no shops, no trading, no shortcuts and no help, providing a very different survival experience.”

Sounds pretty cool.

As ever there are plenty of rewards and cosmetics that you place around the bases in any of your save games.

The Adrift Expedition is expected to run for around seven weeks as normal.

Hello Games said, “We’re already two huge updates into the year, with the release of OMEGA – where we invited everyone to try the game for free! – and ORBITAL, which overhauled space stations and introduced a long-requested feature: ship customization.

We are grateful to have such an incredible community; it has been exciting and fascinating to see you all hunting, salvaging, and documenting the hundreds of starship components available to assemble your dream ships.

We have much, much more planned for 2024”

If you have been out of No Man’s Sky for any period of time, we would urge you go back and give it a go.