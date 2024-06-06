Get some popcorn ready for an extra-long Xbox Games June Showcase

According to industry insider Jeff Grub speaking on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, the June 9 Xbox Games Showcase could be as long as two hours and may feature as many as thirty games, multiple of which are entirely unannounced new projects.

This is exciting news, given the disappointment fans are undoubtedly feeling about the lackluster Summer Game Fest and Geoff Keighley’s suggestion that folks lower their expectations for new announcements and triple-A game info.

According to JeffGrubb Xbox June Showcase will be 2hrs long with 30 Games "Not to spoil anything, but the numbers I’m hearing are about two hours and thirty games. Ah, and, at least a handful of those games are stuff that we’ve never heard of before." https://t.co/uR6EnFVB5c pic.twitter.com/6FjVM1nAh5 — HazzadorGamin, Dragon of Dojima (@HazzadorGamin) June 5, 2024

The Xbox Games Showcase will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern / 6 pm UK time. As well as the Xbox show, there are plans for a dedicated showcase of a brand-new game in the Call of Duty Black Ops franchise.

Given that Microsoft now owns Activision Blizzard and Bethesda, there are deep wells they can draw from to fill a two-hour showcase with game news to keep us excited for months to come. There is also planned to be an Official Xbox Podcast episode on June 10 diving deeper into the announcements from the Showcase.

We might also see something entirely new – a portable Xbox

Rumors about a portable Xbox system have been popping up here and there for years, especially since the huge success of the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck.

Reliable leaker eXtas1s (who accurately leaked Hellblade 2’s launch date, amongst other things) shared in a recent YouTube video (in Spanish) that the upcoming Xbox Showcase is where Xbox will officially announce the portable Xbox console.

The creator doesn’t know exactly what the announcement will look like. It could be a trailer, a demo, or even a release window – but he is certain that audiences will be informed about the device after the June 9 Showcase.

He also shared that the number of brand-new first-party games being announced could be as many as 10-12, which would make for one of the most exciting Showcases in history.

There are tons of places where you can watch the Xbox Games Showcase, including a range of Twitch and YouTube channels. Microsoft has a full list of where you can watch it on their website. It seems like one not to be missed.