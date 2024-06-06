Languagesx
Get some popcorn ready for an extra-long Xbox Games June Showcase

Get some popcorn ready for an extra-long Xbox Games June Showcase

An image advertising the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9 and the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Direct immediately following.

According to industry insider Jeff Grub speaking on the Kinda Funny Gamescast, the June 9 Xbox Games Showcase could be as long as two hours and may feature as many as thirty games, multiple of which are entirely unannounced new projects.

This is exciting news, given the disappointment fans are undoubtedly feeling about the lackluster Summer Game Fest and Geoff Keighley’s suggestion that folks lower their expectations for new announcements and triple-A game info.

The Xbox Games Showcase will take place on Sunday, June 9 at 10 am Pacific / 1 pm Eastern / 6 pm UK time. As well as the Xbox show, there are plans for a dedicated showcase of a brand-new game in the Call of Duty Black Ops franchise.

Given that Microsoft now owns Activision Blizzard and Bethesda, there are deep wells they can draw from to fill a two-hour showcase with game news to keep us excited for months to come. There is also planned to be an Official Xbox Podcast episode on June 10 diving deeper into the announcements from the Showcase.

We might also see something entirely new – a portable Xbox

Rumors about a portable Xbox system have been popping up here and there for years, especially since the huge success of the Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck.

Reliable leaker eXtas1s (who accurately leaked Hellblade 2’s launch date, amongst other things) shared in a recent YouTube video (in Spanish) that the upcoming Xbox Showcase is where Xbox will officially announce the portable Xbox console.

The creator doesn’t know exactly what the announcement will look like. It could be a trailer, a demo, or even a release window – but he is certain that audiences will be informed about the device after the June 9 Showcase.

He also shared that the number of brand-new first-party games being announced could be as many as 10-12, which would make for one of the most exciting Showcases in history.

There are tons of places where you can watch the Xbox Games Showcase, including a range of Twitch and YouTube channels. Microsoft has a full list of where you can watch it on their website. It seems like one not to be missed.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

