KSA puts TonyBet on notice for FIFA and Ballon d’Or bets

The Netherlands watchdog Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has put operator TonyBet on notice for providing unauthorized bets. Within the Netherlands, betting is strictly regulated by the government. As such, the offers that TonyBet had provided were not permitted to be run in the country, and it now faces the KSA’s wrath if it falters again.

According to the press release, TonyBet provided bets on who would win the Golden Ball at the FIFA World Cup and the Ballon d’Or winner. According to Dutch law, betting must be done in an objective way. The KSA describes it as:

“… Objective, verifiable performance within official sports competitions organised by recognised national or international sports organisations. Weaving options outside those boxes are not covered by the permitted offer.”

As both the gold ball prize and Ballon d’Or are not won in terms of skill, but in terms of either a voting or jury scheme. As such, the KSA has put TonyBet on notice. There’s no fine in place as of now, but the bets have had to be removed.

KSA responds to TonyBet infractions

In the press release, the KSA said:

“The KSA is leaving it at a warning. However, it emphasizes that gambling providers themselves are responsible for their betting options, even if they are through a third party. If an incident occurs and there has been an offer that is not allowed, providers must report this to the KSA.”

The KSA is extraordinarily strict with its enforcement, as with many European-based watchdogs. In recent months, it has tackled the gambling industry and is consistently trying to bend the industry to its vision. In April, it issued a landmark fine over duty of care violations, as well as removing illegal gambling apps from the Netherlands’ app stores. It has even taken company adverts to task over infractions against the country’s gambling laws.