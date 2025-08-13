Home KSA puts TonyBet on notice for FIFA and Ballon d’Or bets

KSA puts TonyBet on notice for FIFA and Ballon d’Or bets

The Netherlands watchdog Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has put operator TonyBet on notice for providing unauthorized bets. Within the Netherlands, betting is strictly regulated by the government. As such, the offers that TonyBet had provided were not permitted to be run in the country, and it now faces the KSA’s wrath if it falters again.

According to the press release, TonyBet provided bets on who would win the Golden Ball at the FIFA World Cup and the Ballon d’Or winner. According to Dutch law, betting must be done in an objective way. The KSA describes it as:

“… Objective, verifiable performance within official sports competitions organised by recognised national or international sports organisations. Weaving options outside those boxes are not covered by the permitted offer.”

As both the gold ball prize and Ballon d’Or are not won in terms of skill, but in terms of either a voting or jury scheme. As such, the KSA has put TonyBet on notice. There’s no fine in place as of now, but the bets have had to be removed.

KSA responds to TonyBet infractions

In the press release, the KSA said:

“The KSA is leaving it at a warning. However, it emphasizes that gambling providers themselves are responsible for their betting options, even if they are through a third party. If an incident occurs and there has been an offer that is not allowed, providers must report this to the KSA.”

The KSA is extraordinarily strict with its enforcement, as with many European-based watchdogs. In recent months, it has tackled the gambling industry and is consistently trying to bend the industry to its vision. In April, it issued a landmark fine over duty of care violations, as well as removing illegal gambling apps from the Netherlands’ app stores. It has even taken company adverts to task over infractions against the country’s gambling laws.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

Super Cup promotional image from UEFA official
Super Cup 2025 betting preview: PSG vs Spurs
Jacob Woodward
Star Entertainment sent its share price soaring after announcing a deal to rekindle its partnership with Hong Kong-based investors. 
Star Entertainment recovers Hong Kong investor rescue deal
Graeme Hanna
Inspired Entertainment has confirmed the launch of V-play Football Brazil in partnership with EstrelaBet and Altenar.
Inspired Entertainment confirms latest Brazil expansion for V-play Football
Graeme Hanna
BGC logo / The UK Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has taken aim at former Prime Minister Gordon Brown for supporting proposals to hike gambling tax to raise funds to address child poverty. 
BGC slams Gordon Brown over UK gambling tax hike plan backed by IPPR
Graeme Hanna
PFF launches new app that claims it has same info as NFL teams
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Super Cup promotional image from UEFA official
Betting

Super Cup 2025 betting preview: PSG vs Spurs
Jacob Woodward17 minutes

The UEFA Super Cup gets underway in the city of Udine between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Tottenham Hotspur (Spurs). We look at the statistics and the best odds on offer...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.