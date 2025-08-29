Intralot signs deal with Montana Lottery

INTRALOT, Inc. (Intralot), one of the major global gaming providers, has signed a new contract to provide services to the Montana Lottery.

The news involves the Montana Lottery’s Sports Bet Montana and the provision of what Intralot describes as “next-generation lottery services.”

Intralot and Montana Lottery strike a partnership deal

The news from Intralot means it can put the past rejection from the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (USA) earlier this year (August 2025) behind them.

We covered the U-turn from Maryland’s state regulators, who said the deal crumbled “on the alleged failure to meet the minimum required percentage of subcontracting to local subcontractors,” according to Intralot’s statement on the decision letter.

Intralot, which has partnered with the Montana Lottery since 2006, became the operator behind Sports Bet Montana when sports wagering launched in 2020. The new deal expands that long-standing partnership into its next phase.

“We are honored to enter our third contract with the Montana Lottery and continue to partner with the Lottery as it embarks on its next phase of growth,” Richard Bateson, CEO of Intralot, stated in the release.

This new deal will bring the Intralot and the Montana Lottery relationship, which has lasted twenty years, into a new era for the gaming brand. LotosX Omni, Intralots “unified, future-ready lottery experience for players across the state using LotosX™, a best-in-class gaming platform engineered for upmost security, scalability, and innovation,” boasts the release.

Bob Brown, Director of the Montana Lottery, said, “We are very pleased to extend our business relationship with INTRALOT, a company that has been our partner for nearly two decades. This new contract ensures our lottery system remains modern and secure, allowing us to provide our retailers and players with the best possible experience.”

Intralot and Bally’s merger

All seemed rosy for Intralot, having brokered a €2.7 billion ($3.4 billion) deal with Bally’s Corporation (Bally’s) Interactive Business in July 2025.

Sokratis Kokkalis, the founder of Intralot and the company’s current Chairman, will keep his seat at the boardroom. The company will also remain listed on the Athens Stock Exchange and will take Bally’s investment in Intralot from 26.86% to 33.34%.

Soohyung Kim, Chairman of Bally’s board and Vice Chairman of Intralot’s board, was delighted at the finalization of the deal, saying, “By joining with Intralot, the resulting company will be anchored in Europe, and will have significantly greater financial scale from which to drive growth and compete on a global basis.”

