Intralot statement details Maryland lottery bid rejection

Intralot statement details Maryland lottery bid rejection

Intralot, one of the biggest betting names in the United States, has released a statement surrounding the rejection of the Maryland lottery contract award.

Shareholders and investors were contacted with official news that the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (USA) pulled the deal that was awarded in July 2025.

Intralot statement on Maryland lottery

Intralot posted their statement, stoically stating that the bid was “financially sound”, in what was a straightforward bidding process. The release goes into little details about the rejection, but says it was based “on the alleged failure to meet the minimum required percentage of subcontracting to local subcontractors.

Earlier this year, in July 2025, Readwrite reported that Intralot had been successful in their bid to take the Maryland lottery contract forward.

It has not been disclosed, but several vendors would have been required to manufacture the counter terminals and self-service vending machines to sell tickets at 4,300 Maryland Lottery retailer points of sale.

Intralot would also need to have procured the software or enlisted the help of third-party contractors or subcontractors to enable the smooth running of the lottery system. This would include the system’s sales and accounting functions that are required of a complicated lattice of financial transactions involved in a system like the Maryland Lottery.

The contract was also set in place for Intralot to provide this service for a decade, with a possible extension of five years.

At the time of writing, the Maryland contract award also coincided with an Intralot company release. It boldly stated that “As part of its proposal to the State, INTRALOT has engaged nine local business enterprises (MBE) to service the Maryland Lottery contract.

“Historically, vendors have used fewer MBE partners, but INTRALOT believes its new approach will create far greater opportunities for local communities.”

So something has gone awry in the finer details, according to the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (USA), to terminate the contract award, despite the successful $260,393,946 contract amount being approved.

Intralot closed its company statement, saying it “reserves all its legal rights and intends to pursue every legal remedy available to protect the interests of its shareholders.”

Featured image: Intralot official.

Jacob Woodward
Deputy Editor

Jacob Woodward

Deputy Editor

