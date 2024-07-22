It’s not all about touchdowns and Hail Marys when playing football games, there’s the other side of the game too – defense.

One way of directly moving from the back to the front foot though is by getting an interception, scuppering the opposing team’s chances of advancing.

Below, we’ll take you through how to intercept in College Football 25 so you can take advantage of being aggressive, even when the opposition is looking to score.

How to intercept passes in College Football 25

To intercept a pass in College Football 25, control the defensive player that is closest to that of who will be receiving the ball on the opposition team and press Triangle/Y as they’re about to grab it.

Doing so at the right time will hopefully allow you to intercept the ball successfully and turn the tables dramatically.

You’ll also be able to get a little celebration going too, an added incentive if you like a bit of gloating.

If you’re having a hard time though, practice is your best friend. Intercepting is tricky as it requires you to actually get there in perfect time and hitting the button at that precise moment.

Additionally, it may not actually be your fault you fail an interception.

This is due to there being other factors in play such as if you’re not using a highly rated player, thus making that timing even more difficult, probably meaning your hands will be there but they won’t be sticky enough to hold on.

If you do manage to master the interception in College Football 25, it could be the key to a bunch of victories, especially if you play online where any small mistake can spell disaster.

