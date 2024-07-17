It’s been some time since we’ve seen a new College Football game out in the wild, meaning you might have forgotten how to perform a variety of in-game actions.

This is especially true when you get on the field and everything almost goes out of the window if you’re up against some tough opposition.

Here, we’ll teach you how to throw a Touch Pass in College Football 25 so you can master a different way to get toward that all-important end zone.

How to throw a Touch Pass in College Football 25

Don’t worry if you’re having a bit of trouble with the Touch Pass in College Football 25 as it requires a little practice to get it dialed in.

To throw the Touch Pass, initially choose who you want to throw the ball to, perform the snap, and hold down the button for who you want to throw it to for approximately half a second.

The reason why it needs to be so specific is because you want to get the meter within the blue section, avoiding both a Bullet Pass and a Lob Pass.

A Bullet Pass will be performed if you’re holding it too long, whereas a Lob Pass will be thrown if you do more of a tap.

So, you need to get a feel for an in-between of both of these and you should be able to successfully get a Touch Pass off.

This will enable you to throw the ball at a more medium speed, hopefully getting it to your designated player at the right time of the play.

What we recommend is that you do a bunch of practice to really hone in on when to release the button so you can successfully throw Touch Passes time and time again, eliminating any on-field mistakes that could be the difference in those tight games.

