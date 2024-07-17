Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home How to throw a Touch Pass in College Football 25

How to throw a Touch Pass in College Football 25

Hunter catching the ball in College Football 25

It’s been some time since we’ve seen a new College Football game out in the wild, meaning you might have forgotten how to perform a variety of in-game actions.

This is especially true when you get on the field and everything almost goes out of the window if you’re up against some tough opposition.

Here, we’ll teach you how to throw a Touch Pass in College Football 25 so you can master a different way to get toward that all-important end zone.

How to throw a Touch Pass in College Football 25

Don’t worry if you’re having a bit of trouble with the Touch Pass in College Football 25 as it requires a little practice to get it dialed in.

To throw the Touch Pass, initially choose who you want to throw the ball to, perform the snap, and hold down the button for who you want to throw it to for approximately half a second.

The reason why it needs to be so specific is because you want to get the meter within the blue section, avoiding both a Bullet Pass and a Lob Pass.

A Bullet Pass will be performed if you’re holding it too long, whereas a Lob Pass will be thrown if you do more of a tap.

So, you need to get a feel for an in-between of both of these and you should be able to successfully get a Touch Pass off.

This will enable you to throw the ball at a more medium speed, hopefully getting it to your designated player at the right time of the play.

What we recommend is that you do a bunch of practice to really hone in on when to release the button so you can successfully throw Touch Passes time and time again, eliminating any on-field mistakes that could be the difference in those tight games.

Other College Football 25 articles you may like

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

a woman and a man soccer player set and jostle for position on the ball in a scene from EA Sports FC 25
EA Sports FC 25 gives women’s soccer a full fledged career mode in five leagues
Owen Good
Fighting an enemy in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn system requirements: Can your PC run it?
Jacob Woodward
A soldier in Over the Top
New multiplayer WW1 game Over the Top will pack in the horrors of The Great War including Chlorine gas attacks and relentless artillery
Paul McNally
Hunter catching the ball in College Football 25
How to throw a Touch Pass in College Football 25
Jacob Woodward
Red Deadpool controller in black and red cheek theme
Deadpool & Wolverine: Xbox releases ‘cheeky’ controller
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A large white 𝕏 on a black background with green digital padlocks surrounding it, 3d render
Cryptocurrency

Cardano founder pitches Elon Musk decentralized solution for X's woes
Radek Zielinski5 seconds

Following a recent hacking incident on X (formerly Twitter) affecting AI developer Ben Goertzel, Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson has suggested implementing decentralized identifiers (DIDs) to enhance the platform's security....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.