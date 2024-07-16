While you might want to experience College Football 25 on your own, there may come a time where it gets a little stale and you’d like to get your friends in on the action.

This is especially true for College Football 25’s Dynasty mode where you’re able to invite your friends on your journey in becoming the next best coach.

Here, we’ll teach you how to invite friends to Dynasty Mode in College Football 25 so you can share the path to building the top team.

How to invite friends to Dynasty in College Football 25

While you might think a simple ‘invite friends’ button would be available, you’d sadly be wrong.

Instead, it is a little more of a convoluted system, requiring you to change up some settings.

You’ll first have to start an Online Dynasty, so if you haven’t done that already, get that created. Do this by choosing the Dynasty option in the home screen and selecting Cloud Dynasty, progressing through the next parts of the setup.

Now, in the Dynasty mode, go to the Dynasty Central tab, and into the League Settings option.

Scroll down to the Online Commissioner Settings where you should be able to select either a public or private option. Choose which you prefer but if it is Private, you’ll need to note down the name and password to give to your friends.

Head back to the Dynasty Central tab and now choose the Members option. This will bring up the users in your Dynasty. Hit Y/Triangle depending on your input and you should now be able to select your friends via either Online ID or Friends List.

How to fix invite friends to Dynasty in College Football 25 not working

However, with all of the above being said, there have been some launch issues, with some not being able to complete the steps.

To correct this, the most successful methods have been to either delete your current Dynasty and try to create a new one, or completely quitting out of College Football 25 and opening up the game again.

This should allow you to get the job done but there are some hiccups happening right now so you may just have to wait.