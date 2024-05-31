Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home College Football 25 goes deeper into gameplay

College Football 25 goes deeper into gameplay

tl;dr

  • All 134 US top division football schools featured, embracing traditions and stadiums.
  • Unique, experimental playbooks capture college football's authenticity and wide-open gameplay.
  • New Wear and Tear system adds realism, impacting player performance across games.

When you’re a series coming back after an 11-year layoff, spanning two console generations, of course there’s going to be a lot to share. It’s hard to condense everything that awaits college football fans when EA Sports College Football 25 launches July 19. But the developers at EA Orlando have tried anyway, with a deep dive video and blog post touching all corners of the game.

The most important point here is that all 134 schools in the United States’ top division of collegiate football are represented, with all of their traditions, songs, stadiums, and more. Whether you’re a fan of Ohio University or The Ohio State University, you’ll get a warm embrace of your alma mater.

But going deeper, the playbooks are well differentiated and more experimental than you’d find in professional football. “One of our primary objectives was to capture the authenticity and wide open gameplay of college football,” said developer Scott O’Gallagher.

“We studied and tried to recreate the explosiveness of current and former College Football legends. The result is a game that allows you to not only play North and South, but also East and West.” Here he means using the whole field, not just deep bombs thrown by classic dropback passers, but also spread-field antics like reverses, end-arounds, and of course, the triple option.

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who appears in the game alongside real-life booth partner Chris Fowler, narrates this exploration of what College Football 25 has to offer. I can remember sitting on my bed in 2003 with a copy of NCAA Football 2004, watching and rewatching the tutorial videos he narrated, just learning where the buttons were on my phat Xbox controller to know how to pitch the ball or pull back and spear the flanker running a streak route. It’s good to have Herbie, a Buckeye quarterback from 1989 to 1992, back in the facility.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers draws back to pass in a game against Alabama at Joe Jamail Field at Darryl K Royal Stadium in Austin Texas in EA Sports College Football 25

What else can we expect from College Football 25?

Elsewhere, O’Gallagher explains the new Wear and Tear progression system, whereby a player subjected to continual hits (or a long day throwing the ball) is going to break down, not only in the current game, but probably in the next one too. It reminds me of the old condition system in Tecmo Super Bowl, where your stud running back turns up lame in the third quarter, forcing all kinds of strategic adjustments, if not an outright substitution. Pay attention to the Wear and Tear on your athletes, especially if your porous offensive line is allowing multiple unabated-to-the-quarterback hits in the backfield.

EA Sports College Football 25 launches July 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

College Football 25 goes deeper into gameplay
Owen Good
GTA 6 PC version yet to be announced
The lack of a GTA6 PC announcement may be followed by an announcement, or it might not be – as Take Two’s CEO turns into The Riddler
Paul McNally
An in-game screenshot from Marvel's Magic Suns
Leak suggests next week’s free Epic Games giveaway is one of our favorites of last year
Paul McNally
The F-4e Phantom in DCS World
DCS World’s new F-4E Phantom getting key patch to radar and bugs
Paul McNally
A screenshot from Path of Exile 2
Path of Exile 2 coming to consoles by the end of the year
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gaming

College Football 25 goes deeper into gameplay
Owen Good6 mins

When you’re a series coming back after an 11-year layoff, spanning two console generations, of course there’s going to be a lot to share. It’s hard to condense everything that...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.