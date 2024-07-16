Languagesx
What is Pipeline in College Football 25?

Coaching in College Football 25

College Football 25 brings a certain mode called Dynasty into the fray, allowing you to build a school’s team from the very start.

It is a pretty complex affair though, with lots of decisions to make along the way, influencing how well you might do.

Here, we’ll be discussing the Pipeline option, hopefully giving you more of an idea of what it affects so you can make the correct choice.

What does Pipeline do in College Football 25?

Essentially, Pipeline is a system that influences recruitment in College Football 25’s Dynasty mode.

The region you pick directly impacts your chances of successfully recruiting players if it matches the College’s Pipeline you’re at.

If you pick Central Florida for example, your odds increase for the College you’re managing in that area.

This is just one of many other influences though, with the likes of Academic Prestige also being part of the puzzle, so it’s not the be-all and end-all.

Moreover, some Pipelines have a stronger overall spread than others, so if you’re more of a journeyman you’ll likely want to look to those if you’re not going to be a one College coach.

pipeline option in college football 25

Despite this being a pretty important overall decision, you can change your choice later down the line, which is pretty advantageous if you do choose to move to a different region.

Technically, this doesn’t give you the authentic experience, but the option is there all the same.

All Pipelines in College Football 25

Now you’re fully up to speed on what Pipelines are in College Football 25, how many of these do you have to pick from?

Well, there’s a grand total of 50 Pipelines, essentially comparative to the number of US States, even though not all States are an option.

Here is a full list of those Pipelines so you can take a look at what’s in store ahead of your decision:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • Big Apple
  • Big Sky
  • Central Florida
  • Colorado
  • East Texas
  • Hawaii
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Metro Atlanta
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New England
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • North Florida
  • North Texas
  • Northern California
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Pacific Northwest
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • South Florida
  • South Georgia
  • Southern California
  • Southwest Texas
  • Tennessee
  • Tidewater
  • Utah
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

