How to celebrate in College Football 25 and complete celebrations list

A mascot celebrating in College Football 25

College Football 25 brings back all the on-field goodness that has been missing for a number of years now.

However, as it has been a while since we’ve seen a college football game, there have also been new features introduced.

One of which is more complex celebrations, and here, we’ll run you through the new College Football 25 celebration mechanic, as well as how to do them all.

How to celebrate in College Football 25

When you achieve something in College Football 25, you’ll almost always want to let out a celebration just to prove a point.

Thankfully, you can do this out on the in-game field as well as in real life, and there are multiple ways to do so.

You’re able to perform Touchdown, First Down, and Interception celebrations but each of them requires a specific input meaning there is no ‘one way’ of celebrating.

Thankfully, we’ve collated all celebrations and how to do them so read on for all the information.

All College Football 25 celebrations and how to perform

college football 25 celebrations

As promised here are each of the College Football 25 celebrations separated into the three categories:

Touchdown celebrations

  • Come At Me Bro: Right Stick right + RB/R1
  • Cross Up: Right Stick right + LB/L1
  • Head Swag: Right Stick left + LB/L1
  • I Can’t Hear You: Right Stick right + LT/L2
  • Ice In My Veins: Right Stick left
  • It’s Time: Right Stick down + LB/L1
  • Jacked: Right Stick down
  • Little Baby: Right Stick right + RT/R2
  • Mic Drop: Right Stick down + RB/R1
  • On His head: Right Stick down + RT/R2
  • Point To fans: Right Stick up + RB/R1
  • Put Em To sleep: Right Stick left + RT/R2
  • Salute (All teams except Colorado): Right Stick left + RB/R1
  • Shoot The Arrow: Right Stick right
  • Show The Ice (Colorado only): Right Stick left + RB/R1
  • Strike A Pose: Right Stick left + LT/L2
  • The King: Right Stick down + LT/L2
  • Tiger Swag: Right Stick up + LT/L2
  • Vibes: Right Stick up
  • Wave Goodbye: Right Stick up + RT/R2
  • Who Cares: Right Stick up + LB/L1

First Down celebrations

  • Jacked Right: Right Stick down
  • Shake It off: Right Stick left
  • Signal It: Right Stick up
  • Touch Em Up: Right Stick right

Interception celebrations

  • Head Swag: Right Stick left
  • Strapped: Right Stick down
  • Wave Goodbye: Right Stick up
  • Why You Throwing My Way: Right Stick right

About ReadWrite's Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

