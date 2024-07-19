How to celebrate in College Football 25 and complete celebrations list

College Football 25 brings back all the on-field goodness that has been missing for a number of years now.

However, as it has been a while since we’ve seen a college football game, there have also been new features introduced.

One of which is more complex celebrations, and here, we’ll run you through the new College Football 25 celebration mechanic, as well as how to do them all.

How to celebrate in College Football 25

When you achieve something in College Football 25, you’ll almost always want to let out a celebration just to prove a point.

Thankfully, you can do this out on the in-game field as well as in real life, and there are multiple ways to do so.

You’re able to perform Touchdown, First Down, and Interception celebrations but each of them requires a specific input meaning there is no ‘one way’ of celebrating.

Thankfully, we’ve collated all celebrations and how to do them so read on for all the information.

All College Football 25 celebrations and how to perform

As promised here are each of the College Football 25 celebrations separated into the three categories:

Touchdown celebrations

Come At Me Bro: Right Stick right + RB/R1

Cross Up: Right Stick right + LB/L1

Head Swag: Right Stick left + LB/L1

I Can’t Hear You: Right Stick right + LT/L2

Ice In My Veins: Right Stick left

It’s Time: Right Stick down + LB/L1

Jacked: Right Stick down

Little Baby: Right Stick right + RT/R2

Mic Drop: Right Stick down + RB/R1

On His head: Right Stick down + RT/R2

Point To fans: Right Stick up + RB/R1

Put Em To sleep: Right Stick left + RT/R2

Salute (All teams except Colorado): Right Stick left + RB/R1

Shoot The Arrow: Right Stick right

Show The Ice (Colorado only): Right Stick left + RB/R1

Strike A Pose: Right Stick left + LT/L2

The King: Right Stick down + LT/L2

Tiger Swag: Right Stick up + LT/L2

Vibes: Right Stick up

Wave Goodbye: Right Stick up + RT/R2

Who Cares: Right Stick up + LB/L1

First Down celebrations

Jacked Right: Right Stick down

Shake It off: Right Stick left

Signal It: Right Stick up

Touch Em Up: Right Stick right

Interception celebrations

Head Swag: Right Stick left

Strapped: Right Stick down

Wave Goodbye: Right Stick up

Why You Throwing My Way: Right Stick right

