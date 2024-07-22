Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home How to throw a Bullet Pass in College Football 25

How to throw a Bullet Pass in College Football 25

A successful catch in College Football 25

Knowing a range of passing techniques in College Football 25 could be the difference between winning and losing those incredibly tight matches.

While you might already know a couple of these including the likes of Lob Pass and Touch Pass, there is a third that could be the better selection, especially in pressure situations.

This is the Bullet Pass and here, we’ll teach you how to throw one in College Football 25 so you can get some speed behind the ball.

How to throw a Bullet Pass in College Football 25

If you’d rather get a bit of zip on your pass, giving a lesser window for your opponents to intercept, a Bullet Pass will definitely be a good option.

To perform a Bullet Pass in College Football 25, choose the player you want to throw it to, perform the snap, and hold down the button for who you want to throw it to.

You’ll need to hold your chosen button down until it maxes out the throwing meter otherwise you’ll end up throwing a Touch Pass instead.

bullet pass college football 25

More importantly, definitely avoid a tap as you will throw that Lob Pass and almost certainly get intercepted instantaneously.

Contrary to the other two passes we’ve mentioned, you don’t really need a deft touch so you should be able to get a Bullet Pass going without much practice.

Now you can get to making those snappy plays, getting first downs time and time again, all the way to that all-important end zone.

What we would say though is that Bullet Passes are best for small gains rather than Hail Mary plays so keep that in mind before using it for every situation.

Other College Football 25 articles you may like

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

All the Fortnite Cursed Sails quests
Fortnite Cursed Sails: How to get both Jack Sparrow skins
Paul McNally
The Tesla Cybertruck has launched with a base price of $61,000
Elon’s Cybertruck speeds into Fortnite according to leak
Paul McNally
Glasgow indie games festival
Which games to look out for from Glasgow Indie Games Festival
Ali Rees
key art for mortal kombat 1
Mortal Kombat 1 leaks suggest story expansion is coming
Ali Rees
Heihachi, grinning maniacally in a volcano.
Tekken 8: Bandai Namco announce free story DLC
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

All the Fortnite Cursed Sails quests
Gaming

Fortnite Cursed Sails: How to get both Jack Sparrow skins
Paul McNally14 mins

Time is ticking m’hearties and the Cursed Sails Pirates of the Caribbean event is well and truly underway in Fortnite. Now if you are the kind of player who likes...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.