Knowing a range of passing techniques in College Football 25 could be the difference between winning and losing those incredibly tight matches.

While you might already know a couple of these including the likes of Lob Pass and Touch Pass, there is a third that could be the better selection, especially in pressure situations.

This is the Bullet Pass and here, we’ll teach you how to throw one in College Football 25 so you can get some speed behind the ball.

How to throw a Bullet Pass in College Football 25

If you’d rather get a bit of zip on your pass, giving a lesser window for your opponents to intercept, a Bullet Pass will definitely be a good option.

To perform a Bullet Pass in College Football 25, choose the player you want to throw it to, perform the snap, and hold down the button for who you want to throw it to.

You’ll need to hold your chosen button down until it maxes out the throwing meter otherwise you’ll end up throwing a Touch Pass instead.

More importantly, definitely avoid a tap as you will throw that Lob Pass and almost certainly get intercepted instantaneously.

Contrary to the other two passes we’ve mentioned, you don’t really need a deft touch so you should be able to get a Bullet Pass going without much practice.

Now you can get to making those snappy plays, getting first downs time and time again, all the way to that all-important end zone.

What we would say though is that Bullet Passes are best for small gains rather than Hail Mary plays so keep that in mind before using it for every situation.

