How to throw a Lob Pass in College Football 25

How to throw a Lob Pass in College Football 25

lob pass college football 25

There has been a distinct lack of college football on newer gen tech but that all changes with College Football 25.

If you’ve not touched a football game in some time though, you’re going to be a bit rusty and will likely need some tips on the various mechanics.

The most basic of these is the pass but since there are a couple of different passing techniques, you might not actually know how to do them all.

Here, we’ll be focusing on how to throw a Lob Pass in College Football 25 so you can get a bit a loft on the ball and hopefully in the safe hands of one of your teammates.

Throwing a lob pass in College Football 25 requires a bit of a deft touch as being delicate on the controller is key.

To throw the Lob Pass, initially choose where you want it to go, perform the snap, and tap the button for who you want to throw it to.

When we say tap, we mean a literal tap, do not hold it down at all as you’ll instead throw a different type of pass.

The throwing meter should really be almost empty with only a slight bit of blue in there and it’ll likely be a successful attempt.

how to throw a lob pass in college football 25

The Touch Pass will be thrown if you hold it down slightly and a Bullet Pass will be unleashed by holding it down to its fullest, maxing the meter out.

As previously mentioned, if you do manage to get a Lob Pass off, you’ll be able to get those Hail Marys going, potentially in the end zone, and scoring those all-important points.

If you’re not going that deep though, these passes are still fantastic for getting out wide to any free player you have.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019.

FiiO CD portable compact disk player
Digital

FiiO reimagines the old school CD player 
Brian-Damien Morgan21 mins

FiiO has reimagined the old-school CD player, named DM13, which is set to drop in September. According to The Verge, the portable listening device will cost $179 for hardcopy fanatics...

