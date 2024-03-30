Subscribe
How to Get Your Items Back in New Game Plus in Dragon's Dogma 2

How to Get Your Items Back in New Game Plus in Dragon’s Dogma 2

An image of a Dragon's Dogma 2 character at a campfire

Dragon’s Dogma is a cool game, but it is not always obvious what’s going on, even though we think the devs think some things are more obvious than they actually are. One such area you may have gotten caught out in is, having completed the game and getting ready to embark upon its new game + mode, you are probably unsure what carries over. This isn’t helped by, when you start it, your inventory is empty and your items appear to be gone, and it seems as though you have to start, once again, from scratch. All is not as it seems my friend.

Getting your items back

Upon starting New Game + you actually get to keep all your  items, including armor and weapons, along with your level and your Pawn. You even get to keep all your gold, so hopefully you were stocking up a bit as you were coming to the conclusion of the game because a little extra gold in New Game + is going to help you get off to a better start.

As you restart you will find yourself in the dungeon in the mines and you need to progress the game until you get to the first tavern. Once you get to that point you will find a chest with all your items safely in storage, even those of your Pawn, and can get out there and start the game properly again, albeit you will be in for a much harder time this time around.

Other Dragon’s Dogma 2 pages you may like

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

