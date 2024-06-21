How to get Revered Spirit Ash in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

If you’ve already played a bunch of the base Elden Ring game, maxing out stats of both your character and associated gear, you might be wondering how you can become stronger in Shadow of the Erdtree.

Thankfully, FromSoftware has introduced a new leveling mechanic with two new items – Scadutree Fragments, and what we’ll be discussing here, Revered Spirit Ashes.

Getting your hands on them though is no mean feat. You may get the first as you enter the DLC, but the others need to be located by exploring. Here is what you need to know.

Where to find Revered Spirit Ash in Shadow of the Erdtree

Like the Scadutree Fragments that have been introduced with Shadow of the Erdtree, there are a few different ways you can use to acquire Revered Spirit Ash.

The first, and easiest way to get your hands on it is via locating statues with a decapitated head. These can be found throughout the new Shadow of the Erdtree map, and you can’t really miss them since they’re elevated by a rectangular platform and have the purple glow of an important item right on the person’s lap.

A second method for getting Revered Spirit Ash is by defeating Shadow enemies that have pots on their heads. Yes, this is the usual FromSoft wackiness we know and love, so chase these foes and more Ash will be yours.

There is a chance that the item the aforementioned enemy will drop a Scadutree Fragment instead, but these are extremely useful regardless so it’s a win-win situation.

The third, and final way to acquire Revered Spirit Ash is by defeating another enemy – an Omen Shaman. These are the large, golden-cloaked Shamans that will drop a Revered Spirit Ash for you on your first kill.

Once you add a few Revered Spirit Ash to your inventory, simply head to a Site of Grace and use them to enhance both your summons and Torrent.

